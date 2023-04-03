Inventiva : Corporate presentation April 2023

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, forecasts, targets and estimates with respect to Inventiva's pre-clinical programs and clinical trials, including design, duration, objectives and key dates, selection, activation and performance of clinical sites, screen failure rates, expectations regarding patient recruitment, screening, enrollment and randomization, the benefits of the central review process and protocol amendments, for those trials and the timing thereof, including the NATiV3 Phase III clinical trial with lanifibranor in NASH, the LEGEND Phase IIa combination trial with lanifibranor and empagliflozin in patients with NASH and type 2 diabetes, and the Phase II clinical study evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of NAFLD in patients with T2D, the potential benefits of the modification of the Phase III NATiV3 trial evaluating lanifibranor in NASH, the potential development of and regulatory pathway for odiparcil including potential partnership, clinical trial data releases and publications, including the LEGEND Phase IIa combination trial with lanifibranor and empagliflozin in patients with NASH and type 2 diabetes, and the Phase II clinical study evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of NAFLD in patients with T2D, the information, insights and impacts that may be gathered from clinical trials, the potential therapeutic benefits of Inventiva's product candidates, including lanifibranor, potential regulatory submissions and approvals, Inventiva's pipeline and pre-clinical and clinical development plans, the design of trials and the implementation of amendments to trial design and the anticipated benefits related thereto, expectations with respect to enrollment of patients in China in the NATiV3 trial, and future activities, expectations, plans, growth, and prospects of Inventiva, the potential receipt of the second tranche under the EIB loan and any potential transaction or receipt of additional funds, and the sufficiency of Inventiva's cash resources and cash runway and the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, competitive advantages and opportunities, including pipeline product development of Inventiva. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "would", "could", "might", "should", "plans", "designed", "hopefully", "target", "aim" and "continue" and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Future events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the clinical trial results will be available on their anticipated timeline, that future clinical trials will be initiated as anticipated, that product candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals, or that any of the anticipated milestones by Inventiva or its partners will be reached on their expected timeline, or at all. Actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates, due to a number of factors, including that Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical product revenues, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since inception, Inventiva has a limited operating history and has never generated any revenue from product sales, Inventiva will require additional capital to finance its operations, in the absence of which, Inventiva may be required to significantly curtail, delay or discontinue one or more of its research or development programs or be unable to expand its operations or otherwise capitalize on its business opportunities and may be unable to continue as a going concern, Inventiva's future success is dependent on the successful clinical development, regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of current and any future product candidates, preclinical trials or earlier clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results and the results of Inventiva's clinical trials may not support Inventiva's product candidate claims, Inventiva's expectations with respect to the changes to the clinical development plan for lanifibranor for the treatment of NASH may not be realized and may not support the approval of a New Drug Application, Inventiva may encounter substantial delays in its clinical trials or Inventiva may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities, the ability of Inventiva to recruit and retain patients in clinical studies, enrollment and retention of patients in clinical trials is an expensive and time-consuming process and could be made more difficult or rendered impossible by multiple factors outside Inventiva's control, Inventiva's product candidates may cause adverse drug reactions or have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, or limit their commercial potential, Inventiva faces substantial competition and Inventiva's business, and preclinical trials and clinical development programs and timelines, its financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, related sanctions and related impacts and potential impacts on the initiation, enrollment and completion of Inventiva's clinical trials on anticipated timelines, and macroeconomic conditions, including global inflation, uncertain financial markets and disruptions in banking systems. Given these risks and uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this presentation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.
Please refer to the Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 30, 2023, the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023.
All information in this presentation is as of the date of the release. Except as required by law, Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above.
Corporate Presentation | 2022
Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 2
Key take-aways
A Phase III asset in NASH
Lanifibranor: only pan-PPAR agonist in clinical development for NASH
Positive Phase IIb results with statistically significant efficacy on histological NASH resolution andone stage fibrosis reduction
Mechanism of action addressing all key features of NASH
Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by FDA
Pivotal Phase III initiated in Q3 2021 with topline results expected H2 2025
Two Phase 2 trials ongoing with results expected in mid-Q2 2023 and H2 2023
Licensing and commercialization agreement in Greater China with Sino Biopharm, one of the largest Chinese pharmaceutical groups
A Phase III ready program in MPS(1)
Odiparcil: a GAG reduction therapy to potentially treat several forms of MPS
Reduces GAG accumulation in multiple organs in MPS VI models. Well-tolerated in MPS VI patients and in 1000s of patients previously tested(2)
Functional improvements to mobility and respiratory function and clinical efficacy signals in both ERT treated patients and ERT- naïve MPS VI patients
MPS VI Orphan Drug Designation granted in the U.S. and in the EU. Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in MPS VI granted in the U.S.
Guidance on path to regulatory submission from FDA with a single Phase II/III trial
Inventiva continues to review potential options to further develop odiparcil which may include pursuing a partnership
R&D Capabilities and Cash Position
R&D capabilities including wholly- owned 'pharma scale' discovery facilities with a discovery engine focused on nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic targets
Clinical Ops team in place in Europe and the United States
Strong U.S. and European shareholder base and experienced senior management team
Cash position allowing a runway through Q4 2023, excluding the conditional(3) €25m second tranche of the bullet loan facility secured with the European Investment Bank (4)
MPS: mucopolysaccharidosis ; (2) Trials conducted by GSK prior to Inventiva's founding; (3) The second tranche is subject to conditions that are not satisfied as of the date of this presentation; (4) This estimate is based on Inventiva's current business plan and excludes any potential milestones payable to or by Inventiva and any additional expenditures related to the potential continued development of the odiparcil program or resulting from the potential in-licensing or acquisition of additional product candidates or technologies, or any associated development Inventiva may pursue. Inventiva may have based this estimate on assumptions that are incorrect and Inventiva may end up using its resources sooner than anticipated.
Corporate Presentation | 2022
Property of Inventiva │ 3
Management team with extensive global experience across all stages of drug development and commercialization
Frédéric Cren, MA/MBA, CEO and Co- Founder
Wide expertise within the areas of R&D, marketing, strategy and commercial operations
Held senior positions at Abbott, Fournier, Solvay Pharma and The Boston Consulting Group
Former member of both Fournier and Solvay Pharma Executive Committees
Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., CSO and Co-Founder
Successfully managed numerous research programs leading to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative compounds, including lanifibranor and Degarelix/ Firmagon®
Held several senior research positions at Fournier, Solvay Pharma and Abbott
Jean Volatier, MA, CFO
Former Head of controlling at URGO & Financial Director International Operations of Fournier
Held various positions as CFO
Started his career with PwC in Paris and Philadelphia
Alice Roudot-Ketelers, PharmD, COO
Previously in charge of all drug development programs and cross-functional teams in Chemistry, CMC, non-clinical and clinical development up to Phase III at one of the major biotech companies in the NASH field
Michael Cooreman, MD, CMO
Gastroenterologist-hepatologist
Held global roles in several companies including Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Mitsubishi Tanabe, ImmusanT and Novartis
U.S. based
David Nikodem, Ph.D., VP U.S. Operations
Former buyside portfolio manager and analyst for +15 years in public equities and VC
U.S. based
Corporate Presentation | 2022
Property of Inventiva │ 4
Oral small molecule-focused discovery engine targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation