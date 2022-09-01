Inventiva : Corporate presentation September 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential" "predict," "project," "should," "target," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; our expectations about the timing of achieving regulatory approval and the cost of our development programs; our ability to obtain funding for our operations, including funding necessary to complete further development of our product candidates; the commercialization of our product candidates, if approved; our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates; our ability to attract collaborators with development, regulatory and commercialization expertise; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; future agreements with third parties in connection with the commercialization of our product candidates; our ability to maintain, expand, protect and enforce our intellectual property portfolio; our ability to operate our business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; regulatory developments in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions; our ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; and our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel.

For additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 15, 2021, the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2021, Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021, as well as the half-year financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as well as our other documents or reports that we may file with or furnish to the SEC from time to time, available at www.sec.gov. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this presentation, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.