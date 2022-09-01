Log in
    IVA   FR0013233012

INVENTIVA

(IVA)
2022-09-01
INVENTIVA : Corporate presentation September 2022
07/29European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
07/28INVENTIVA : Reports 2022 First-Half Financial Informationˆ - Form 6-K
Inventiva : Corporate presentation September 2022

09/01/2022 | 05:31am EDT
Developing innovative therapies in

NASH

Corporate Presentation

September 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential" "predict," "project," "should," "target," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; our expectations about the timing of achieving regulatory approval and the cost of our development programs; our ability to obtain funding for our operations, including funding necessary to complete further development of our product candidates; the commercialization of our product candidates, if approved; our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates; our ability to attract collaborators with development, regulatory and commercialization expertise; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; future agreements with third parties in connection with the commercialization of our product candidates; our ability to maintain, expand, protect and enforce our intellectual property portfolio; our ability to operate our business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; regulatory developments in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions; our ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; and our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel.

For additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 15, 2021, the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2021, Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021, as well as the half-year financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as well as our other documents or reports that we may file with or furnish to the SEC from time to time, available at www.sec.gov. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this presentation, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Corporate Presentation | 2022

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 2

Key take-aways

A Phase III First-in Class & Best- in-Class NASH Drug

Lanifibranor: only pan-PPAR agonist in clinical development for NASH

Positive Phase IIb topline data with statistical significance on NASH resolution andone stage fibrosis reduction

Mechanism of action addressing all key features of NASH

Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by FDA

Pivotal Phase III initiated in Q3 2021 with topline results expected H2 2024

Two Phase 2 trials ongoing with results expected in H2 2022 and H2 2023

A Phase IIb Clinical Stage Collaboration with AbbVie

Cedirogant/ABBV-157 Small

molecule RORγT Inverse Agonist

Potential to more effectively inhibit IL- 17 production than antagonist approaches

Promising activity in Phase I study in psoriasis patients

Phase IIb dose-ranging study initiated Q4 2021 and expected to end Q1 2023

Inventiva eligible to receive milestone payments and sales royalties

Strong R&D Capabilities and Cash Position

R&D capabilities including wholly- owned 'pharma scale' discovery facilities with a discovery engine focused on nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic targets

Clinical Ops team in place in Europe and the United States

Strong U.S. and European shareholder base and experienced senior management team

Cash position allowing a runway through the end of Q2 2023, excluding the €50m bullet loan facility secured with the European Investment Bank

Corporate Presentation | 2022

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 3

Management team with extensive global experience across all stages of drug development and commercialization

Frédéric Cren, MA/MBA, CEO and Co- Founder

  • Wide expertise within the areas of R&D, marketing, strategy and commercial operations
  • Held senior positions at Abbott, Fournier, Solvay Pharma and The Boston Consulting Group
  • Former member of both Fournier and Solvay Pharma Executive Committees

Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., CSO and Co-Founder

  • Successfully managed numerous research programs leading to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative compounds, including lanifibranor and Degarelix/ Firmagon®
  • Held several senior research positions at Fournier, Solvay Pharma and Abbott

Jean Volatier, MA, CFO

  • Former Head of controlling at URGO & Financial Director International Operations of Fournier
  • Held various positions as CFO and started his career with PwC in Paris and Philadelphia

Alice Roudot-Ketelers, PharmD, VP

Clinical Operations and Pharmaceutical

Development

  • Previously in charge of all drug development programs and cross-functional teams in Chemistry, CMC, non-clinical and clinical development up to Phase III at one of the major biotech companies in the NASH field

Corporate Presentation | 2022

Michael Cooreman, MD, CMO

  • Gastroenterologist-hepatologis
  • Held global roles in several companies including Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Mitsubishi Tanabe, ImmusanT and Novartis
  • U.S. based

David Nikodem, Ph.D., VP U.S. Operations

  • Former buyside portfolio manager and analyst for +15 years in public equities and VC
  • U.S. based

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 4

Oral small molecule-focused discovery engine targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation

Library of ~240,000 compounds of which

60% proprietary

Wholly-owned 129,000 square foot pharma-like

Expertise: nuclear receptors, transcription factors, epigenetic targets

R&D facilities

Highly experienced R&D team of ~80 people

Clinical and Medical team based in Europe and in the US

Power of discovery engine underpins deep pipeline of clinical and discovery stage assets

Corporate Presentation | 2022

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inventiva SA published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 09:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
