Inventiva : KOL webcast event from AASLD 2021
KOL Webcast Event From AASLD 2021
November 19, 2021
Today's speakers
Frédéric Cren, MA/MBA,
Chairman, CEO and cofounder
Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., Chief
Scientific Officer and cofounder
Michael Cooreman, MD,
Chief Medical Officer
Prof. Nezam Afdhal
Charlotte and Irving Rabb Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Chief of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Dr. Kenneth Cusi
Chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism in the Department of Medicine, University of Florida
Dr. Michelle Lai
Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical
School
Director of Transplant Hepatology Fellowship
Director of BIDMC NAFLD Center
Prof. Jörn Schattenberg
Professor of Medicine
Director Metabolic Liver Research Program -
Department of Medicine, University Medical Center
Mainz
AASLD KOL Webcast | 2021
Inventiva Non-confidential │
2
Corporate update
Update on Inventiva's NATIV3 Phase III clinical trial in NASH
Update on the NASH field
Overview of the five lanifibranor scientific abstracts presented during the AASLD Liver Meeting
Update on Phase II clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in patients with T2D and NAFLD
Presentation of Phase IIa combination study with lanifibranor and SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin in patients with NASH and T2D
AASLD KOL Webcast | 2021
Inventiva Non-confidential │
3
Lanifibranor: overview of the phase III NASH trial NATiV3
Michael Cooreman, MD, CMO
Lanifibranor overall development in NASH
Phase I Phase IIa
Phase IIb
(NATIVE)
IIb DESIGN
• 24 weeks
• 800 mg and 1200 mg once-daily lanifibranor
IIb EFFICACY
• First candidate to achieve statistically significant results on the two Phase III FDA and EMA primary endpoints
IIb SAFETY
• Favourable profile
Completed clinical trials
Ongoing clinical trials
Potential clinical trials
AASLD KOL Webcast | 2021
F2-F3 Phase III
Registration
III OVERVIEW
72 week Part 1 + Part 2 extension period
Inclusion criteria and patient profile in line with NATIVE Phase IIb
Primary composite endpoint combining NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement
Lani Phase II
in NAFLD patients with T2D
Lani + SGLT2i Phase II
in NASH patients with T2D
Phase II/III in NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis
Inventiva Non-confidential │
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Inventiva SA published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 22:43:18 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on INVENTIVA
Sales 2021
5,07 M
5,72 M
5,72 M
Net income 2021
-51,6 M
-58,2 M
-58,2 M
Net cash 2021
47,3 M
53,4 M
53,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
-9,57x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
472 M
534 M
532 M
EV / Sales 2021
83,7x
EV / Sales 2022
11,5x
Nbr of Employees
100
Free-Float
78,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INVENTIVA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
11,54 €
Average target price
28,83 €
Spread / Average Target
150%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.