    IVA   FR0013233012

INVENTIVA

(IVA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inventiva : KOL webcast event from AASLD 2021

11/19/2021 | 05:44pm EST
KOL Webcast Event From AASLD 2021

November 19, 2021

Today's speakers

Frédéric Cren, MA/MBA,

Chairman, CEO and cofounder

Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., Chief

Scientific Officer and cofounder

Michael Cooreman, MD,

Chief Medical Officer

Prof. Nezam Afdhal

Charlotte and Irving Rabb Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Chief of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Dr. Kenneth Cusi

Chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism in the Department of Medicine, University of Florida

Dr. Michelle Lai

Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical

School

Director of Transplant Hepatology Fellowship

Director of BIDMC NAFLD Center

Prof. Jörn Schattenberg

Professor of Medicine

Director Metabolic Liver Research Program -

Department of Medicine, University Medical Center

Mainz

AASLD KOL Webcast | 2021

Inventiva Non-confidential │ 2

Agenda

  • Corporate update
  • Update on Inventiva's NATIV3 Phase III clinical trial in NASH
  • Update on the NASH field
  • Overview of the five lanifibranor scientific abstracts presented during the AASLD Liver Meeting
  • Update on Phase II clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in patients with T2D and NAFLD
  • Presentation of Phase IIa combination study with lanifibranor and SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin in patients with NASH and T2D

AASLD KOL Webcast | 2021

Inventiva Non-confidential │ 3

Lanifibranor: overview of the phase III NASH trial NATiV3

Michael Cooreman, MD, CMO

Lanifibranor overall development in NASH

Phase I Phase IIa

Phase IIb

(NATIVE)

IIb DESIGN

24 weeks

800 mg and 1200 mg once-daily lanifibranor

IIb EFFICACY

First candidate to achieve statistically significant results on the two Phase III FDA and EMA primary endpoints

IIb SAFETY

Favourable profile

Completed clinical trials

Ongoing clinical trials

Potential clinical trials

AASLD KOL Webcast | 2021

F2-F3 Phase III

Registration

III OVERVIEW

  • 72 week Part 1 + Part 2 extension period
  • Inclusion criteria and patient profile in line with NATIVE Phase IIb
  • Primary composite endpoint combining NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement

Lani Phase II

in NAFLD patients with T2D

Lani + SGLT2i Phase II

in NASH patients with T2D

Phase II/III in NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis

Inventiva Non-confidential │ 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inventiva SA published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 22:43:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
