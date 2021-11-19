Inventiva : KOL webcast event from AASLD 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 5,07 M 5,72 M 5,72 M Net income 2021 -51,6 M -58,2 M -58,2 M Net cash 2021 47,3 M 53,4 M 53,4 M P/E ratio 2021 -9,57x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 472 M 534 M 532 M EV / Sales 2021 83,7x EV / Sales 2022 11,5x Nbr of Employees 100 Free-Float 78,3% Chart INVENTIVA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INVENTIVA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 11,54 € Average target price 28,83 € Spread / Average Target 150% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Frédéric Cren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jean Volatier Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Pierre Broqua Director, Deputy CEO & Chief Scientific Officer Michael P. Cooreman Chief Medical Officer Alice Roudot-Ketelers Vice President-Clinical Operations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INVENTIVA -1.54% 535 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 16.36% 85 035 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 34.24% 67 805 BIONTECH SE 236.19% 66 191 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 16.06% 60 704 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -21.55% 47 141