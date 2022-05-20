Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Inventiva
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVA   FR0013233012

INVENTIVA

(IVA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/20 11:35:19 am EDT
9.040 EUR   +0.67%
05:17pINVENTIVA : Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2022
PU
04:57pINVENTIVA : Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04:06pINVENTIVA : Résultat des votes de l'Assemblée Générale Mixte du 19 mai 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inventiva : Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2022

05/20/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting

of May 19, 2022

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), May 20, 2022 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stagebiopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholicsteatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with unmet medical need, today announced the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders' Meeting.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held on Thursday May 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hôtel Oceania Le Jura, 14 avenue Foch, 21000 Dijon (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Frédéric Cren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Inventiva.

Mr. Frederic Cren proceeded to the usual formalities of the opening of the meeting, in particular to the constitution of the Bureau by appointing Mr. Pierre Broqua and Mr. Jean Volatier, as tellers, as well as Mr. Eric Duranson, as secretary of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting.

All the resolutions submitted to vote have been adopted by the shareholders, with the exception of the 30th resolution which would have empowered the Board of Directors to decide on share capital increases reserved for members of a company savings plan to be set up by the Company.

Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-14 IV. of the French Commercial Code, the Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved, without modification, the compensation policy for corporate officers as presented in the 2021 Universal Registration Document (Part 3.5.1, pages 153 and seq.).

Information on the results of the votes is detailed below:

  • Total number of shares composing the share capital: 40 873 551
  • Total number of shares with voting rights: 40 802 918

Ordinary part

Extraordinary part

Shareholders

Shares

Votes

Shareholders

Shares

Votes

Shareholders

1

50

50

1

50

50

present

0

0

0

0

0

Proxy to third

0

parties

119

122 188

153 298

119

122 188

153 298

Proxy to the

Chairman

Mail votes

87

27 741 130

39 165 996

87

27 741 130

39 165 996

TOTAL

207

27 863 368

39 319 344

207

27 863 368

39 319 344

Quorum

68,287%

68,287%

1

PRESS RELEASE

Proportion

of

represented

Total

For

Against

Abstention

Number of

share

State of

number of

Resolutions

represented

capital

adoption

votes cast

shares

(%)

Number of

in % of votes

Number of

in % of votes

Number of

in % of the

total voting

votes

cast

votes

cast

votes

rights

Resolution 1 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 199

39 318 749

> 99,99%

450

< 0,01%

145

-

Resolution 2 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 199

39 318 749

> 99,99%

450

< 0,01%

145

-

Resolution 3 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 199

39 318 749

> 99,99%

450

< 0,01%

145

-

Resolution 4 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 199

39 318 749

> 99,99%

450

< 0,01%

145

-

Resolution 5 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 199

39 318 749

> 99,99%

450

< 0,01%

145

-

Resolution 6 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 318 514

36 715 609

93,38%

2 602 905

6,62%

830

-

Resolution 7 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 318 514

36 715 574

93,38%

2 602 940

6,62%

830

-

Resolution 8 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 318 505

38 457 624

97,81%

860 881

2,19%

839

-

Resolution 9 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

38 699 850

38 597 606

99,74%

102 244

0,26%

619 494

-

Resolution 10 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

38 699 850

38 597 606

99,74%

102 244

0,26%

619 494

-

Resolution 11 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 318 514

38 674 432

98,36%

644 082

1,64%

830

-

Resolution 12 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 318 234

39 317 709

> 99,99%

525

< 0,01%

1 110

-

Resolution 13 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 317 594

38 598 105

98,17%

719 489

1,83%

1 750

-

Resolution 14 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 317 594

38 698 105

98,42%

619 489

1,58%

1 750

-

Resolution 15 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 317 594

37 954 167

96,53%

1 363 427

3,47%

1 750

-

2

PRESS RELEASE

Proportion

of

represented

Total

For

Against

Abstention

Number of

share

State of

number of

Resolutions

represented

capital

adoption

votes cast

shares

(%)

Number of

in % of votes

Number of

in % of votes

Number of

in % of the

total voting

votes

cast

votes

cast

votes

rights

Resolution 16 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 317 594

37 954 242

96,53%

1 363 352

3,47%

1 750

-

Resolution 17 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 317 534

39 317 009

> 99,99%

525

< 0,01%

1 810

-

Resolution 18 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 317 594

39 316 769

> 99,99%

825

< 0,01%

1 750

-

Resolution 19 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 179

37 080 780

94,31%

2 238 399

5,69%

165

-

Resolution 20 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 179

39 102 826

99,45%

216 353

0,55%

165

-

Resolution 21 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 179

36 438 322

92,67%

2 880 857

7,33%

165

-

Resolution 22 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 179

36 408 145

92,60%

2 911 034

7,40%

165

-

Resolution 23 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 291 157

36 408 141

92,66%

2 883 016

7,34%

28 187

-

Resolution 24 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 179

36 436 876

92,67%

2 882 303

7,33%

165

-

Resolution 25 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 291 157

36 407 845

92,66%

2 883 312

7,34%

28 187

-

Resolution 26 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 179

36 435 802

92,67%

2 883 377

7,33%

165

-

Resolution 27 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 179

36 436 856

92,67%

2 882 323

7,33%

165

-

Resolution 28 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 179

36 438 298

92,67%

2 880 881

7,33%

165

-

Resolution 29 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 179

36 438 298

92,67%

2 880 881

7,33%

165

-

Resolution 30 - EGM

Rejected

27 863 368

68,169%

39 291 157

15 594 865

39,69%

23 696 292

60,31%

28 187

-

Resolution 31 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 179

39 318 434

> 99,99%

745

< 0,01%

165

-

Resolution 32 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 318 989

36 436 917

92,67%

2 882 072

7,33%

355

-

3

PRESS RELEASE

Proportion

of

represented

Total

For

Against

Abstention

Number of

share

State of

number of

Resolutions

represented

capital

adoption

votes cast

shares

(%)

Number of

in % of votes

Number of

in % of votes

Number of

in % of the

total voting

votes

cast

votes

cast

votes

rights

Resolution 33 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 291 177

36 409 030

92,66%

2 882 147

7,34%

28 167

-

Resolution 34 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 290 987

36 405 930

92,66%

2 885 057

7,34%

28 357

-

Resolution 35 - EGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 199

39 318 749

> 99,99%

450

< 0,01%

145

-

Resolution 36 - OGM

Adopted

27 863 368

68,169%

39 319 199

39 318 749

> 99,99%

450

< 0,01%

145

-

4

PRESS RELEASE

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva's lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

The Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases that resulted in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORγ inverse agonist which is being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial, led by AbbVie, in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Inventiva's pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) VI patients. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA -

ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com.

Important Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, forecasts and estimates with respect to Inventiva's pipeline and preclinical and clinical development plans, future activities, expectations, plans, growth and prospects of Inventiva and the sufficiency of Inventiva's cash resources and cash runway; and whether or to what extent Inventiva may use the share repurchase program and the objectives of any use of the share repurchase program or may undertake any transactions with respect to its securities as authorized by the resolutions approved at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "would", "could", "might", "should", and "continue" and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Future events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the clinical trial results will be available on their anticipated timeline, that future clinical trials will be initiated as anticipated, that product candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals, or that any of the anticipated milestones by Inventiva or its partners will be reached on their expected timeline, or at all. Actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates, due to a number of factors, including that Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical product revenues, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since inception, Inventiva has a limited operating history and has never generated any revenue from product sales, Inventiva will require additional capital to finance its operations, Inventiva's future success is dependent on the successful clinical development, regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of current and any future product candidates, preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results and the results of Inventiva's clinical trials may not support Inventiva's product candidate claims,

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inventiva SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 21:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INVENTIVA
05:17pINVENTIVA : Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2022
PU
04:57pINVENTIVA : Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2022 - F..
PU
04:06pINVENTIVA : Résultat des votes de l'Assemblée Générale Mixte du 19 mai 2022
PU
04:01pResults of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2022
GL
04:01pResults of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2022
GL
07:46aInventiva - Description of the share repurchase program authorised by the Ordinary Gene..
AQ
05/19Description of the Share Repurchase Program Authorised by the Ordinary General Meeting ..
GL
05/17Inventiva secures a EUR50 million credit facility from the European Investment Bank
AQ
05/16Inventiva reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Information and provides clinical develo..
GL
05/16Inventiva reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Information and provides clinical develo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INVENTIVA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1,44 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
Net income 2022 -74,1 M -78,1 M -78,1 M
Net Debt 2022 3,61 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 369 M 390 M 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 259x
EV / Sales 2023 146x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart INVENTIVA
Duration : Period :
Inventiva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVENTIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,98 €
Average target price 26,48 €
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Cren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Volatier Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Pierre Broqua Director, Chief Scientific Officer & Deputy CEO
Michael P. Cooreman Chief Medical Officer
Alice Roudot-Ketelers Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTIVA-23.51%388
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.86%79 360
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.06%70 805
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.33%65 333
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.92%41 354
BIONTECH SE-34.88%40 796