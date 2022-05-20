Inventiva : Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2022
Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting
of May 19, 2022
Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), May 20, 2022 -Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), aclinical-stagebiopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment ofnon-alcoholicsteatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with unmet medical need, today announced the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders' Meeting.
The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held on Thursday May 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hôtel Oceania Le Jura, 14 avenue Foch, 21000 Dijon (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Frédéric Cren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Inventiva.
Mr. Frederic Cren proceeded to the usual formalities of the opening of the meeting, in particular to the constitution of the Bureau by appointing Mr. Pierre Broqua and Mr. Jean Volatier, as tellers, as well as Mr. Eric Duranson, as secretary of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting.
All the resolutions submitted to vote have been adopted by the shareholders, with the exception of the 30th resolution which would have empowered the Board of Directors to decide on share capital increases reserved for members of a company savings plan to be set up by the Company.
Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-14 IV. of the French Commercial Code, the Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved, without modification, the compensation policy for corporate officers as presented in the 2021 Universal Registration Document (Part 3.5.1, pages 153 and seq.).
Information on the results of the votes is detailed below:
Total number of shares composing the share capital: 40 873 551
Total number of shares with voting rights: 40 802 918
Ordinary part
Extraordinary part
Shareholders
Shares
Votes
Shareholders
Shares
Votes
Shareholders
1
50
50
1
50
50
present
0
0
0
0
0
Proxy to third
0
parties
119
122 188
153 298
119
122 188
153 298
Proxy to the
Chairman
Mail votes
87
27 741 130
39 165 996
87
27 741 130
39 165 996
TOTAL
207
27 863 368
39 319 344
207
27 863 368
39 319 344
Quorum
68,287%
68,287%
1
Proportion
of
represented
Total
For
Against
Abstention
Number of
share
State of
number of
Resolutions
represented
capital
adoption
votes cast
shares
(%)
Number of
in % of votes
Number of
in % of votes
Number of
in % of the
total voting
votes
cast
votes
cast
votes
rights
Resolution 1 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 199
39 318 749
> 99,99%
450
< 0,01%
145
-
Resolution 2 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 199
39 318 749
> 99,99%
450
< 0,01%
145
-
Resolution 3 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 199
39 318 749
> 99,99%
450
< 0,01%
145
-
Resolution 4 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 199
39 318 749
> 99,99%
450
< 0,01%
145
-
Resolution 5 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 199
39 318 749
> 99,99%
450
< 0,01%
145
-
Resolution 6 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 318 514
36 715 609
93,38%
2 602 905
6,62%
830
-
Resolution 7 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 318 514
36 715 574
93,38%
2 602 940
6,62%
830
-
Resolution 8 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 318 505
38 457 624
97,81%
860 881
2,19%
839
-
Resolution 9 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
38 699 850
38 597 606
99,74%
102 244
0,26%
619 494
-
Resolution 10 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
38 699 850
38 597 606
99,74%
102 244
0,26%
619 494
-
Resolution 11 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 318 514
38 674 432
98,36%
644 082
1,64%
830
-
Resolution 12 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 318 234
39 317 709
> 99,99%
525
< 0,01%
1 110
-
Resolution 13 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 317 594
38 598 105
98,17%
719 489
1,83%
1 750
-
Resolution 14 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 317 594
38 698 105
98,42%
619 489
1,58%
1 750
-
Resolution 15 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 317 594
37 954 167
96,53%
1 363 427
3,47%
1 750
-
2
Proportion
of
represented
Total
For
Against
Abstention
Number of
share
State of
number of
Resolutions
represented
capital
adoption
votes cast
shares
(%)
Number of
in % of votes
Number of
in % of votes
Number of
in % of the
total voting
votes
cast
votes
cast
votes
rights
Resolution 16 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 317 594
37 954 242
96,53%
1 363 352
3,47%
1 750
-
Resolution 17 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 317 534
39 317 009
> 99,99%
525
< 0,01%
1 810
-
Resolution 18 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 317 594
39 316 769
> 99,99%
825
< 0,01%
1 750
-
Resolution 19 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 179
37 080 780
94,31%
2 238 399
5,69%
165
-
Resolution 20 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 179
39 102 826
99,45%
216 353
0,55%
165
-
Resolution 21 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 179
36 438 322
92,67%
2 880 857
7,33%
165
-
Resolution 22 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 179
36 408 145
92,60%
2 911 034
7,40%
165
-
Resolution 23 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 291 157
36 408 141
92,66%
2 883 016
7,34%
28 187
-
Resolution 24 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 179
36 436 876
92,67%
2 882 303
7,33%
165
-
Resolution 25 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 291 157
36 407 845
92,66%
2 883 312
7,34%
28 187
-
Resolution 26 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 179
36 435 802
92,67%
2 883 377
7,33%
165
-
Resolution 27 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 179
36 436 856
92,67%
2 882 323
7,33%
165
-
Resolution 28 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 179
36 438 298
92,67%
2 880 881
7,33%
165
-
Resolution 29 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 179
36 438 298
92,67%
2 880 881
7,33%
165
-
Resolution 30 - EGM
Rejected
27 863 368
68,169%
39 291 157
15 594 865
39,69%
23 696 292
60,31%
28 187
-
Resolution 31 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 179
39 318 434
> 99,99%
745
< 0,01%
165
-
Resolution 32 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 318 989
36 436 917
92,67%
2 882 072
7,33%
355
-
3
Proportion
of
represented
Total
For
Against
Abstention
Number of
share
State of
number of
Resolutions
represented
capital
adoption
votes cast
shares
(%)
Number of
in % of votes
Number of
in % of votes
Number of
in % of the
total voting
votes
cast
votes
cast
votes
rights
Resolution 33 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 291 177
36 409 030
92,66%
2 882 147
7,34%
28 167
-
Resolution 34 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 290 987
36 405 930
92,66%
2 885 057
7,34%
28 357
-
Resolution 35 - EGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 199
39 318 749
> 99,99%
450
< 0,01%
145
-
Resolution 36 - OGM
Adopted
27 863 368
68,169%
39 319 199
39 318 749
> 99,99%
450
< 0,01%
145
-
4
About Inventiva
Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva's lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.
The Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases that resulted in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORγ inverse agonist which is being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial, led by AbbVie, in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Inventiva's pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) VI patients. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program.
The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.
Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA -
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, forecasts and estimates with respect to Inventiva's pipeline and preclinical and clinical development plans, future activities, expectations, plans, growth and prospects of Inventiva and the sufficiency of Inventiva's cash resources and cash runway; and whether or to what extent Inventiva may use the share repurchase program and the objectives of any use of the share repurchase program or may undertake any transactions with respect to its securities as authorized by the resolutions approved at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "would", "could", "might", "should", and "continue" and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Future events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the clinical trial results will be available on their anticipated timeline, that future clinical trials will be initiated as anticipated, that product candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals, or that any of the anticipated milestones by Inventiva or its partners will be reached on their expected timeline, or at all. Actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates, due to a number of factors, including that Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical product revenues, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since inception, Inventiva has a limited operating history and has never generated any revenue from product sales, Inventiva will require additional capital to finance its operations, Inventiva's future success is dependent on the successful clinical development, regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of current and any future product candidates, preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results and the results of Inventiva's clinical trials may not support Inventiva's product candidate claims,
5
