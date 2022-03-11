Log in
Inventiva : announces filing of its 2021 Universal Registration Document and 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

03/11/2022 | 04:11pm EST
Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), March 11, 2022 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it had filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2021, including the management report and the annual financial report, with the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) and its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Download PDF

Disclaimer

Inventiva SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 21:10:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
