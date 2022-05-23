Log in
    IVA   FR0013233012

INVENTIVA

(IVA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/23 11:28:04 am EDT
8.830 EUR   -2.32%
Inventiva announces participation at several investors conferences in May and June 2022
GL
04:00pInventiva announces participation at several investors conferences in May and June 2022
AQ
Inventiva - Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2022
AQ
Inventiva announces participation at several investors conferences in May and June 2022

05/23/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), May 23, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company’s leadership will participate in two upcoming investors conferences in May and June 2022.

The events details are as follows:

Conference n°1: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference
Event type: One-on-one meetings and fireside chat
Fireside date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00-11:30 am (ET) / 5:00-5:30 pm (CET)
Format: Hybrid event


Conference n°2: Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
Event type: One-on-one meetings and fireside chat
Fireside date: Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11:00-11:25 am (ET) / 5:00-5:25 pm (CET)
Format: Physical event

The link of Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference will be available on Inventiva’s website in the “Investors – Investor Presentations” section.


About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

The Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases that resulted in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORg inverse agonist which is being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial, led by AbbVie, in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com.

Contacts

Inventiva
Pascaline Clerc
VP of Global External Affairs

media@inventivapharma.com
+1 240 620 9175 		Brunswick Group
Laurence Frost /
Tristan Roquet Montegon /
Aude Lepreux
Media relations
inventiva@brunswickgroup.com
+33 1 53 96 83 83 		Westwicke, an ICR Company
Patricia L. Bank

Investor relations
patti.bank@westwicke.com
+1 415 513 1284 		     

Attachment


