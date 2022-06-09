Inventiva announces three scientific presentations at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2022

Three poster presentations showing the beneficial effects of lanifibranor on markers of cardiometabolic health in patients with non-cirrhotic NASH fibrosis independent of weight gain observed. the reduction of the Fast TM score in association with the beneficial effects of lanifibranor on liver histology and biologically relevant biomarkers, in patients with NASH and F2/F3 fibrosis. the identification of biomarkers of histological response in patients with non-cirrhotic NASH treated with lanifibranor.



Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), June 9, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that three abstracts have been selected for poster presentation at the upcoming International Liver Congress™ 2022 hosted by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) on June 22-26, 2022 in London, UK.

The first abstract focuses on the beneficial effects of lanifibranor on markers of cardiometabolic health in patients with NASH showing that they are independent of weight change. Based on the results of Inventiva’s NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in NASH, the authors of the abstract analysed markers of cardiometabolic health in relation with the weight variation observed in patients treated with lanifibranor or on placebo. The treatment with lanifibranor showed beneficial effects on biomarkers of cardiometabolic health, including markers of lipid and glucose metabolism, insulin resistance and inflammation independent of weight change. These beneficial effects occurred in parallel with an increase of adiponectin levels demonstrating an improvement in adipose tissue health. These results provide further evidence that PPARγ-induced weight gain is associated with improved insulin sensitivity, i.e. is metabolically healthy and thus distinct from lifestyle-related weight gain.

The second abstract evaluates the beneficial effect of lanifibranor treatment on the FibroScan-aspartate aminotransferase (FastTM) score, a promising non-invasive test (NIT) for active NASH with significant fibrosis. Based on the data of the NATIVE trial, the authors evaluated the effect of treatment with lanifibranor on the FastTM score,the correlation between the histological and biomarker responses observed in patients with NASH and fibrosis F2/F3. The data showed that the treatment with lanifibranor induced a significant reduction of the FastTM score compared to placebo. This reduction under lanifibranor is associated with the histological endpoint ‘resolution of NASH and improvement of fibrosis’, and with the improvement in triglycerides, Apo-C3 and ferritin levels. These results highlight the potential of the FastTM score as a NIT to monitor disease progression and response to therapy.

The third abstract focuses on the identification of biomarkers of histological response in patients with non-cirrhotic NASH treated with lanifibranor. The authors conducted an assessment of serum-based biomarkers from the Inventiva’s NATIVE Phase IIb clinical trial in order to identify biological signatures of the liver histological endpoints. The authors identified four biomarkers: baseline levels of adiponectin and ferritin, relative changes of MMP9 and transferrin at end of treatment, which combined into a score could predict the ‘NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement’ with a sensitivity of 70% and specificity of 95%. Four different biomarkers were identified as being predictive of the histological endpoint ‘NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis’: baseline CK18-M65, absolute change of hyaluronate, relative changes of fructosamine and ALT at end of treatment, with a sensitivity of 79% and specificity of 89%. This exploratory assessment demonstrates that the combination of biomarker signatures allowed a non-invasive identification of histological response under lanifibranor treatment in NASH with a good diagnostic performance.

The details of the various presentations are as follows:

Abstract #1 :

Abstract title: "The pan-PPAR agonist lanifibranor improves markers of cardiometabolic health in patients with NASH independent of weight change" Publication number: SAT119 Presentation type: Poster presentation Authors: Michael P. Cooreman, Sven Francque, Martine Baudin, Philippe Huot-Marchand, Lucile Dzen, Jean-Louis Junien, Pierre Broqua, Manal F. Abdelmalek Date: June 25, 2022 - 9:00am- 6:00pm (BST)

Abs tr act #2 :

Abstract title: "Lanifibranor therapy reduces the FibroScan-aspartate aminotransferase (FastTM) score associated with histological 'NASH resolution and improvement of fibrosis' and biomarker response" Publication number: SAT120 Presentation type: Poster presentation Authors: Michael P. Cooreman, Manal F. Abdelmalek, Martine Baudin, Philippe Huot-Marchand, Lucile Dzen, Céline Fournier, Jean-Louis Junien, Pierre Broqua, Sven Francque Date: June 25, 2022 - 9:00am- 6:00pm (BST)

Abstract #3 :

Abstract title: "Identification of biomarkers of histological response in patients with non-cirrhotic NASH treated with Lanifibranor" Publication number: SAT105 Presentation type: Poster presentation Authors:



Jérôme Boursier, Hugo Hervé, Clémence Canivet, Marine Roux, Pierre Broqua, Michael P. Cooreman, Jean-Louis Junien, Jean-Louis Abitbol, Philippe Huot-Marchand, Lucile Dzen, Sanjaykumar Patel Date: June 25, 2022 - 9:00am- 6:00pm (BST)

In addition, during the session « Critical reflection on landmark papers », taking place Saturday, June 25th (10:00 to 11:30 – Capital Suite 12), Dr. Manal Abdelmalek will present the results of the Phase IIb clinical trial with lanifibranor: “A randomized, controlled trial of the pan-PPAR agonist lanifibranor in NASH.”

Inventiva will also be present with a booth and we are inviting you to visit us from Thursday, 23rd through Saturday 25th, from 9:00 to 17:00 at booth #19 located in the exhibition hall of the conference center.



About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

The Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases that resulted in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORγ inverse agonist which is being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial, led by AbbVie, in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 80 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com .





