Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Inventiva    IVA   FR0013233012

INVENTIVA

(IVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inventiva : Corporate Presentation April 2021

04/07/2021 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Developing innovative therapies in NASH and MPS

Corporate Presentation

April 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential" "predict," "project," "should," "target," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; our expectations about the timing of achieving regulatory approval and the cost of our development programs; our ability to obtain funding for our operations, including funding necessary to complete further development of our product candidates; the commercialization of our product candidates, if approved; our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates; our ability to attract collaborators with development, regulatory and commercialization expertise; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; future agreements with third parties in connection with the commercialization of our product candidates; our ability to maintain, expand, protect and enforce our intellectual property portfolio; our ability to operate our business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; regulatory developments in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions; our ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; and our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel. These and other risks we face are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the final prospectus related to our initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 13, 2020, as well as our other documents or reports that we may file with or furnish to the SEC from time to time, available at www.sec.gov. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this presentation, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Corporate Presentation | 2021

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 2

Inventiva in a nutshell

Clinical stage biotech with focus on oral small molecules for the treatment of NASH, MPS, and other diseases with high unmet medical needs

Two unencumbered late stage assets

  • Lanifibranor - only pan-PPAR agonist in clinical development for NASH; positive Phase IIb topline data announced in June 2020 and Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by FDA in October 2020
  • Odiparcil - potential for first orally available therapy for MPS; positive Phase IIa trial results in adult patients with MPS VI published in December 2019

A clinical stage collaboration with AbbVie

  • Cedirogant RORγ program with potential in several auto-immune indications; currently in clinical development by AbbVie in patients with psoriasis
  • Inventiva eligible to receive milestone payments and sales royalties

Compelling early stage pipeline

  • YAP-TEADoncology program in pre-clinical stage, approaching clinical candidate selection

R&D capabilities including wholly-owned 'pharma scale' discovery facilities with a discovery engine focused on nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic targets

  • compound library of 240,000 molecules, 60% of which are proprietary

Strong US and European shareholder base and experienced senior management team

Cash position currently allowing a runway through Q4 2022

Corporate Presentation | 2021

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 3

Management team with extensive experience across all stages of drug development and commercialization

Frédéric Cren, MA/MBA, CEO and Co-Founder

  • Wide expertise within the areas of R&D, marketing, strategy and commercial operations
  • Held senior positions at Abbott, Fournier, Solvay Pharma and The Boston Consulting Group
  • Former member of both Fournier and Solvay Pharma Executive Committees

Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., CSO and Co-Founder

  • Successfully managed numerous research programs leading to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative compounds, including lanifibranor and Degarelix/ Firmagon®
  • Held several senior research positions at Fournier, Solvay Pharma and Abbott

Jean Volatier, MA, CFO

  • Former Head of controlling at URGO & Financial Director International Operations of Fournier
  • Held various positions as CFO with Soufflet and Naos, and started started his career with PwC in Paris and Philadelphia

Michael Cooreman, MD, CMO

  • Gastroenterologist-hepatologistwith numerous US-based positions as CMO and Executive Director in global roles at leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Mitsubishi Tanabe, ImmusanT and Novartis, covering the four major regulatory regions U.S., EU, Japan and China
  • US based

David Nikodem, Ph.D., VP US Operations

  • Former buyside portfolio manager and analyst for +15 years in public equities and VC
  • US based

Corporate Presentation | 2021

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 4

Oral small molecule-focused discovery engine targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation

  • Library of ~240,000 compounds of which
    60% proprietary
  • Wholly-owned129,000 square foot pharma-likeR&D facilities
    • Expertise: nuclear receptors, transcription factors, epigenetic targets
  • Highly experienced R&D team of ~70 people

Power of discovery engine underpins deep pipeline of clinical and discovery stage assets

Corporate Presentation | 2021

Non-confidential - Property of Inventiva │ 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inventiva SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 07:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INVENTIVA
03:16aINVENTIVA  : Corporate Presentation April 2021
PU
03/26INVENTIVA  : - Shareholders Meeting of April 16, 2021, Availability of the prepa..
AQ
03/25INVENTIVA S A  : Shareholders Meeting of April 16, 2021 – Availability of ..
PU
03/25INVENTIVA S A  : Combined Shareholders Meeting of April 16, 2021 - Availability ..
GL
03/24INVENTIVA S A  : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F..
PU
03/16INVENTIVA S A  : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 20-F)
PU
03/15INVENTIVA S A  : announces filing of its 2020 Universal Registration Document an..
GL
03/08INVENTIVA S A  : Societe Generale Downgrades Inventiva to Sell Rating From Buy
MT
03/042020 FULL-YEAR RESULTS : Major advances in NASH and significantly extended cash ..
GL
03/04INVENTIVA S.A.  : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,10 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
Net income 2021 -51,4 M -61,0 M -61,0 M
Net cash 2021 71,8 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 479 M 567 M 568 M
EV / Sales 2021 194x
EV / Sales 2022 237x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart INVENTIVA
Duration : Period :
Inventiva Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVENTIVA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 26,38 €
Last Close Price 12,40 €
Spread / Highest target 271%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frédéric Cren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Volatier Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Pierre Broqua Director, Deputy CEO & Chief Scientific Officer
Michael P. Cooreman Chief Medical Officer
Chris Buyse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVENTIVA5.80%567
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.87%83 526
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.90%55 975
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.4.91%54 359
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.30%50 464
BEIGENE, LTD.27.44%30 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ