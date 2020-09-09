Inventiva S A : to participate at several investor conferences in September 2020

Daix (France), September 9, 2020 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need,
today announced that its management team will participate to five investor conferences in September 2020.
