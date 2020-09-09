Log in
INVENTIVA S.A.

INVENTIVA S.A.

(IVA)
Inventiva S A : to participate at several investor conferences in September 2020

09/09/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Daix (France), September 9, 2020 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need,
today announced that its management team will participate to five investor conferences in September 2020.

Inventiva SA published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 16:34:01 UTC
