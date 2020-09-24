Log in
Inventiva to participate at several investor conferences in October 2020

09/24/2020 | 12:17pm EDT


Daix (France), September 24, 2020 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its management team will participate to four investor conferences in October 2020.


The event details are as follows:

Conference n°1 : Portzamparc Health/Biotech Virtual Seminar
Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020
Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 am (Eastern Time) / 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm (Paris Time)
Format: Virtual event

Conference n°2: H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Virtual investor conference
Date: Monday, October 5, 2020
Format: Virtual event

Conference n°3: HealthTech Innovation Days
Date: Monday-Tuesday, October 5-6, 2020
Format: Virtual & Physical event
Link to the event: http://www.htid-paris.com/

Conference n°4: European Midcap Hybrid Event
Date: Monday-Tuesday, October 19-20, 2020
Format: Virtual & Physical event
Link to the event: http://mid2020.midcapevents.com/


About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Inventiva recently announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. A Phase I/II clinical trial in children with MPS VI is currently under preparation following the release of positive results of the Phase IIa clinical trial in adult MPS VI patients at the end of 2019.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of ABBV‑157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: IVA – ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com


Contacts

Inventiva
Frédéric Cren
Chairman & CEO
info@inventivapharma.com
+33 3 80 44 75 00

Brunswick Group
Yannick Tetzlaff / Tristan Roquet Montegon / 
Aude Lepreux
Media relations
inventiva@brunswickgroup.com
+33 1 53 96 83 83

Westwicke, an ICR Company﻿
Patricia L. Bank
Investor relations
patti.bank@westwicke.com
+1 415 513 1284 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
