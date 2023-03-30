Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Inventronics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVX   CA4612082095

INVENTRONICS LIMITED

(IVX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:12:00 2023-03-30 pm EDT
3.350 CAD   -1.47%
05:01pInventronics Announces 2022 Year End Financial Results
GL
2022Inventronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Inventronics Announces 2022 Q3 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inventronics Announces 2022 Year End Financial Results

03/30/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (“Corporation”) (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable television and other industries in North America, today announced its 2022 audited annual and unaudited Q4 financial results.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Corporation reported net earnings of $2,093,000, or 43.4 cents per share, on revenue of $14,245,000 compared to net earnings of $1,890,000, or 41.0 cents per share, on revenue of $9,985,000 for the 2021 fiscal year. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Corporation reported net earnings of $252,000, or 5.2 cents per share, on revenue of $2,739,000 compared to net earnings of $303,000, or 6.6 cents per share, on revenue of $1,951,000, for the same period in 2021. The 2021 net earnings for the three and twelve month periods were increased by the recognition of deferred tax recoveries of $122,000 (2.5 cents per share) and $511,000 (11.0 cents per share), respectively.

Income Highlights Three months endedTwelve months ended
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)  Dec 31
2022		Dec 31
2021		Dec 31
2022		Dec 31
2021
Revenue  2,7391,95114,2459,985
Net earnings  2523032,0931,890
Basic earnings per share  5.2¢6.6¢43.4¢41.0¢


Statement of Financial Position Highlights   
(in thousands of dollars)
As at		 Dec 31
2022		Dec 31
2021
Working capital 2,3941,527
Property, plant and equipment 2,4912,298
Long-term debt, including current portion 2,0472,101
Shareholders’ equity 2,8922,287

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, electric utility, cable television, oil and gas, electronics and computer services industries in North America. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba. Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IVX.” For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO            (204) 717-0487                    dstearne@inventronics.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


All news about INVENTRONICS LIMITED
05:01pInventronics Announces 2022 Year End Financial Results
GL
2022Inventronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2022Inventronics Announces 2022 Q3 Financial Results
GL
2022Inventronics Limited Declares Special Dividend, Payable on November 4, 2022
CI
2022INVENTRONICS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Inventronics Declares Dividend
GL
2022Inventronics Declares Dividend
AQ
2022Inventronics Limited Declares Dividend, Payable on November 4, 2022
CI
20221437891 Alberta Ltd. Transfers Shares of Inventronics Limited to 2451320 Alberta Ltd., ..
GL
20221437891 Alberta Ltd. Transfers Shares of Inventronics Limited to 2451320 Alberta Ltd., ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,84 M 7,27 M 7,27 M
Net income 2021 1,89 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
Net Debt 2021 1,89 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart INVENTRONICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Inventronics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dan J. Stearne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Brookwell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tracy L. Dobson Director & Vice President-Operations
Nicole Maruzzo Independent Director
Michael Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTRONICS LIMITED-5.71%12
NUCOR CORPORATION13.74%37 771
ARCELORMITTAL10.80%23 756
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION32.24%21 059
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.22.78%19 844
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.13.06%18 952
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer