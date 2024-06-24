CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (“Inventronics” or the “Corporation”) (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of CA$0.10 per common share to be paid in cash on July 11, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 3, 2024. The dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.



About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in North America. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IVX.” For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com .

