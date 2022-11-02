InvenTrust Properties : 2022 Q3 Transcript

Transcript 0800 138 2636 conferencingservice@netroadshow.com www.netroadshow.com InvenTrust Properties Corp 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Wednesday, 02 November 2022 Conference Call Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to InvenTrust's third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. My name is Forum and I'll be your conference call operator today. Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that today's presentation is being recorded and a replay will be available on the investor section of the company's website at InvenTrustProperties.com. All lines will remain muted during the presentation portion of the call, with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. If you would like to ask a question, please press star, one on your telephone keypad. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr Dan Lombardo, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir. Dan Lombardo Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. In the room with me today is DJ Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Phillips, Chief Financial Officer, Christy David, Chief Operating Officer, and Dave Heimberger, Chief Investment Officer. Following the team's prepared remarks, we will open the lines and answer questions from the research analyst community. As a reminder, some of today's comments may contain forward looking statements about the company's views on the future of our business and financial performance, including forward looking earnings guidance and future market conditions. These are based on management's current beliefs and expectations, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Any forward looking statements speak only as of today's date, and we assume no obligation to update any forward looking statements made on today's call, or that are in the quarterly financial supplemental or press release. In addition, we will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. The comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this quarter's earnings materials, which are posted on our investor relations website. With that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to DJ. DJ BuschThanks, Dan, and good morning, everyone. A little over a year ago, InvenTrust listed on the NYSC, and at that time, we laid out a business plan and strategy that offered a unique investment opportunity in the retail REIT sector. We've continued to execute on our stated goals throughout the last 12 months, one of which is moving our portfolio concentration closer to 100% Sun Belt by sourcing attractive grocery anchored acquisitions in our target markets, while opportunistically rotating out of our non-Sun Belt assets. We also utilise our investment grade rating to diversify and fortify our capital structure. Our team's efforts across all facets of the business proved that a simple and focused strategy can deliver strong results, as shown by our solid double digit core FFO growth in 2022, as implied in our updated guidance. What this past year also underscored is that the underlying quality of our portfolio is outstanding. Our Sun Belt markets continue to experience in migration of companies and highly skilled workers, further adding to the positive demographic trends seen over the past decade. Further, the demographic profiles of our consumers in our markets likely are able to better absorb some of the pressures from inflation and economic uncertainty. While we know we're not immune to the adverse impacts of inflation, rising interest rates, and recessionary risks, InvenTrust has, and is expected to, continue delivering consistent results. Leasing demand remains robust, resulting in record high leased occupancy and strong same property NOI growth for the first nine months of the year. On the supply side, higher cost and inflation headwinds are limiting new development of grocery anchored centres, as the hurdles from new construction remain challenging. This scenario brings additional demand and leasing Issue 1.0 02/11/2022 0800 138 2636 | conferencingservice@netroadshow.com | www.netroadshow.com

and our small shop increased to 91%, both at all-time highs. The solid leasing volume was bolstered by lease spreads at 8% for comparable new and renewal leases for the quarter. These results continue to validate the strength of our markets, are irreplaceable locations, and showcase our portfolio's ability to attract and retain tenants. Our annual base rent, as of September 30th, for the pro rata same property portfolio was $18.91, an increase of 2.5%, compared to September 30th, 2021. Anchor tenant ABR was $12.39, with small shot ABR hitting $31.91. Both increases over Q2 of 2022 and Q3 of 2021. Our retention rate through the year is above 89%. We expect lease renewals to continue to make up a significant percentage of our leasing deals. In an environment of rising build out costs, a robust retention rate that eliminates downtime will remain a focal point in our overall leasing strategy. In our discussions with retailers, there is a common theme, to make long-term real estate decisions to secure the best brick and mortar locations with landlords that are committed to meeting store opening expectations. Our team continues to be proficient in effectively turning signed leases into rent paying tenants. In a period where supply chain issues remain prevalent, we are thrilled with our team's ability to deliver spaces on time. For the third quarter and year-to-date, InvenTrust opened up 120,000 sq ft and 225,000 sq ft of space respectively. Finally, I wanted to address the impact of Hurricane Ian as it relates to our portfolio. InvenTrust owns 11 properties in Florida and seven in North Carolina, all near the path of the storm. I applaud the hard work and dedication of the InvenTrust team, who helped prepare our properties and tenants for this historic weather event. Their efforts were crucial in limiting the damage to our centres. After evaluating the centres immediately after the storm, some property did sustain some wind and water damage. However, we are pleased to report the clean-up has been swift and our tenants are back open, operating and servicing their communities. The recovery for impacted areas remains an ongoing process, and we continue to work closely with our tenants to provide the support and assistance needed. Our thoughts continue to be with our partners and their families that were impacted by the hurricane. Now I will turn the call over to DJ for some final remarks. DJ BuschThanks Christy. I would like to conclude by officially welcoming Smita Shah InvenTrust's Board of Directors. Last month, InvenTrust announced the expansion of our board, and the appointment of Smita. I know she will be a dynamic add to our board and will bring a new perspective, as well as an impressive array of leadership and understanding of complex global infrastructure and environmental solutions. Smita's appointment furthers InvenTrust's commitment to finding high calibre professionals across all levels of the company, while enhancing our governance and management oversight efforts. We look forward to working with her and the rest of the board in our goal to maximise shareholder value. Operator, this concludes our prepared remarks. Please open the line for any questions. OperatorAbsolutely. If you would like to ask a question, please press star, followed by one, on your telephone keypad. If, for any reason, you would like to remove that question, please press star, followed by two. Again, to ask a question, press star, one. As a reminder, if you are using a speakerphone, please remember to pick up your handset before asking your question. Our first question comes from the line of Floris van Dijkum with Compass Point. Floris, your line is now open.

Floris van Dijkum Thanks for taking my questions, guys. DJ, I'd love to get your comments… The real estate industry, and the retail industry, in particular, are being impacted by two trends, retail, in particular. One positive and maybe one quite negative. The positive is that most of your peers have been talking about continued leasing demand from retailers. And I wanted to get your perspective on that, what you're seeing and what you expect to see going forward. And then the negative trend is, obviously, rising interest rates are going to put upward pressure on cap rates, and maybe if you can provide a little commentary on that as well. DJ BuschGood morning, Floris. Thanks for the question. To address the positive first, you hit the nail on the head. The underlying fundamentals of the business are quite strong, as many of our peers have alluded to or mentioned in their calls as well. We're seeing much of the same. Obviously, the markets that we're in have continued to experience tremendous in migration, positive demographic trends, all in the face of higher inflation, higher housing costs, and the like. But what we're seeing on the ground is continued leasing demand. One thing that I would mention is, obviously, the big piece that's really in our favour is the lack of supply, lack of institutional supply. With occupancy levels across the board at all-time highs, that gives us a lot more leverage than we've had in the past. You add to that the construction costs being elevated, the mobility of the tenants is probably not as easy as it used to be. So, those two dynamics, I think, are working in our favour. How long and how sustainable that is remains to be seen, but for the foreseeable future, we see pretty good traction as it relates to our leasing demand. On the capital market side. Look, I think we're all dealing with the same thing. Luckily, we did a lot of our financing right before we listed the company, and then thereafter, with a private placement earlier this year, where in hindsight, the rates look quite favourable, based on where pricing is today. As it relates to cap rates, I think the thing that we're watching is cap rates is just one data point. We're trying to get to a return where we can make it accretive to our business. And because we haven't seen cap rates move as much as we've seen financing costs, that's a little bit more difficult in today's environment. Now, if cap rates increase and unlevered returns increase, where we can make money, that's okay, too. So, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we're taking a little bit of a wait and see approach, to see if cap rates rise and there are some opportunities that we can take advantage of. Floris van Dijkum In terms of cap rates, I know you just bought a smaller centre in in North Carolina, I believe, just outside of Charlotte. How long have you been looking at that? And has the cap rate on that centre moved in your favour, or was this an historical deal that was done that cap rates that you think are maybe not reflective of where they are going to? DJ BuschIt's a fair question, and obviously, it just closed subsequent to the quarter, so obviously, that's been in negotiation for a while. It was unencumbered, so those deals tend to move a little bit more quickly. We were very happy with the yield that we were getting. It's accretive to the business, accretive to the cash flow on the portfolio, which is why it made us comfortable. Also, remember that we've been recycling out of Colorado, so really, it's almost like a match funding, taking out some of our Colorado assets and moving even deeper into the Sun Belt, particularly North Carolina on an accretive basis.

Transcript 0800 138 2636 conferencingservice@netroadshow.com www.netroadshow.com InvenTrust Properties Corp 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Wednesday, 02 November 2022 Conference Call Floris van Dijkum Thanks for taking my questions, guys. DJ, I'd love to get your comments… The real estate industry, and the retail industry, in particular, are being impacted by two trends, retail, in particular. One positive and maybe one quite negative. The positive is that most of your peers have been talking about continued leasing demand from retailers. And I wanted to get your perspective on that, what you're seeing and what you expect to see going forward. And then the negative trend is, obviously, rising interest rates are going to put upward pressure on cap rates, and maybe if you can provide a little commentary on that as well. DJ BuschGood morning, Floris. Thanks for the question. To address the positive first, you hit the nail on the head. The underlying fundamentals of the business are quite strong, as many of our peers have alluded to or mentioned in their calls as well. We're seeing much of the same. Obviously, the markets that we're in have continued to experience tremendous in migration, positive demographic trends, all in the face of higher inflation, higher housing costs, and the like. But what we're seeing on the ground is continued leasing demand. One thing that I would mention is, obviously, the big piece that's really in our favour is the lack of supply, lack of institutional supply. With occupancy levels across the board at all-time highs, that gives us a lot more leverage than we've had in the past. You add to that the construction costs being elevated, the mobility of the tenants is probably not as easy as it used to be. So, those two dynamics, I think, are working in our favour. How long and how sustainable that is remains to be seen, but for the foreseeable future, we see pretty good traction as it relates to our leasing demand. On the capital market side. Look, I think we're all dealing with the same thing. Luckily, we did a lot of our financing right before we listed the company, and then thereafter, with a private placement earlier this year, where in hindsight, the rates look quite favourable, based on where pricing is today. As it relates to cap rates, I think the thing that we're watching is cap rates is just one data point. We're trying to get to a return where we can make it accretive to our business. And because we haven't seen cap rates move as much as we've seen financing costs, that's a little bit more difficult in today's environment. Now, if cap rates increase and unlevered returns increase, where we can make money, that's okay, too. So, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we're taking a little bit of a wait and see approach, to see if cap rates rise and there are some opportunities that we can take advantage of. Floris van Dijkum In terms of cap rates, I know you just bought a smaller centre in in North Carolina, I believe, just outside of Charlotte. How long have you been looking at that? And has the cap rate on that centre moved in your favour, or was this an historical deal that was done that cap rates that you think are maybe not reflective of where they are going to? DJ BuschIt's a fair question, and obviously, it just closed subsequent to the quarter, so obviously, that's been in negotiation for a while. It was unencumbered, so those deals tend to move a little bit more quickly. We were very happy with the yield that we were getting. It's accretive to the business, accretive to the cash flow on the portfolio, which is why it made us comfortable. Also, remember that we've been recycling out of Colorado, so really, it's almost like a match funding, taking out some of our Colorado assets and moving even deeper into the Sun Belt, particularly North Carolina on an accretive basis. Issue 1.0 02/11/2022 0800 138 2636 | conferencingservice@netroadshow.com | www.netroadshow.com