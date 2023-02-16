InvenTrust Properties : 2022 Q4 Transcript

InvenTrust Properties Corp. NYSE:IVT Earnings Call Wednesday, February 15, 2023 3:00 PM GMT CALL PARTICIPANTS 2 PRESENTATION 3 QUESTION AND ANSWER 6

INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP. FQ4 2022 EARNINGS CALL FEB 15, 2023 Call Participants .................................................................................................................................................................... EXECUTIVES Christy L. David COO, Executive VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Dan Lombardo Vice President of Investor Relations Daniel Joseph Busch CEO, President & Director David Heimberger Senior VP & Chief Investment Officer Michael Douglas Phillips Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer ANALYSTS Floris Gerbrand Hendrik Van Dijkum Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Research Division Unknown Analyst spglobal.com/marketintelligence 3

INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP. FQ4 2022 EARNINGS CALL FEB 15, 2023 Presentation .................................................................................................................................................................... Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to InvenTrust Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emily, and I will be your conference call operator today. Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that today's presentation is being recorded, and a replay will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at inventrustproperties.com. [Operator Instructions] I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Dan Lombardo, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir. Dan Lombardo Vice President of Investor Relations Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. In the room with me today is DJ Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Phillips, Chief Financial Officer; Christy David, Chief Operating Officer; and Dave Heimberger, Chief Investment Officer. Following the team's prepared remarks, we will open up the lines and answer questions. As a reminder, some of today's comments may contain forward-looking statements about the company's views on the future of our business and financial performance, including forward-looking earnings guidance and future market conditions. These are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on today's call or that are in the quarterly financial supplemental or press release. In addition, we will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. The comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this quarter's earnings materials, which are posted on our Investor Relations website. With that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to DJ. Daniel Joseph Busch CEO, President & Director Thanks, Dan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. The InvenTrust team had a productive 2022, our first full year as a publicly traded company. The simple and focused Sun Belt portfolio and investment strategy is proving out in all aspects of our business. The operations team continues to capitalize on solid leasing demand while also carefully managing expenses and build out costs associated with a robust leasing pipeline. By year-end, we successfully rotated capital out of Colorado, selling all three properties in the state, leading to further investment in our Sun Belt markets. Lastly, we maintained our displayed approach to balance sheet management while diversifying our capital sources through the execution of our inaugural private placement. As discussed on previous calls, InvenTrust continues to benefit from structural and macroeconomic trends creating positive tailwinds for the retail sector and specifically our portfolio. These include the continued migration of people and jobs to the Sun Belt, bringing higher household income consumers to our markets, the continued investment by retailers in brick-and-mortar locations to support evolving omnichannel business strategies and the limited to no new supply of institutional quality grocery-anchored centers. For these reasons, InvenTrust high-quality properties remain extremely desirable to new and existing retailers. We finished 2022 at an all-time high leased occupancy rate of 96.1% grew same-property net operating income by 4.6% for the full year and delivered double-digit core FFO growth compared to the previous year. All of these results were ahead of our initial forecast. spglobal.com/marketintelligence 4

INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP. FQ4 2022 EARNINGS CALL FEB 15, 2023 We remain diligent in our search for opportunities for external growth. In the fourth quarter, we acquired two assets, a grocery-anchored center outside of Charlotte and one of our joint venture assets in San Antonio, which is shadow anchored by the dominant regional grocer HEB. We also started 2023 by acquiring the remaining stake in our company's joint venture. It is well documented that this portfolio was a component of our acquisition strategy. We are pleased with the execution of this transaction. PGGM has been an outstanding partner over the past 10 years and a supporter of our Sun Belt grocery-anchored strategy and ESG initiatives. With this transaction, the InvenTrust portfolio is now 100% wholly owned and further simplifies our investment story. Including this JV transaction, InvenTrust net investment activity totals over $200 million since our listing in line with our expectations. While we continue to actively look for acquisition opportunities, we recognize the pricing uncertainty in the current environment and are being prudent as we see borrowing cost increase in cap rates expand. Growing the portfolio is important to our long-term strategic plan, but we will remain disciplined when deploying our capital. Looking ahead into 2023, a degree of uncertainty exists in the economy. Inflationary impacts on the consumer, combined with higher interest rates and potential tenant store closures could dampen some of the positive trends at the retail sector has benefited from over the past few years. However, we continue to be optimistic about our business. This confidence comes from the positive performance of our Sun Belt portfolio during the pandemic, the resilient nature of our grocery-anchored and necessity-based tenants and our investment-grade balance sheet. Our initial 2023 guidance, which builds upon strong 2022 results continues to show the strength of our simple and focused strategy. With that, I'm going to turn it over to Mike Phillips to provide more color on our financials and guidance. Michael Douglas Phillips Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer Thanks, DJ, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. I'll start with a recap of 2022. InvenTrust finished the year on a strong note. Yesterday, we reported full year core FFO of $105.9 million or $1.57 per share. This represents 12% growth over 2021. The increase was largely driven by $0.09 per share from pro rata same-property NOI and $0.04 from 2022 acquisitions. Additionally, we realized G&A savings of $0.07 and a positive $0.08 impact from our $100 million share repurchase in Q4 of 2021. These gains were offset by $0.11 due to higher net interest expense from the private placement that was funded in Q3 of 2022 and increased borrowing costs. Full year pro rata same-property NOI finished at $141 million, growing 4.6% over last year. The increase was primarily driven by contractual rent increases, occupancy gains, reduction of abatements in the current year and offset by net out-of-period rent collected and onetime and pre-leasing expenses designed to meet the demand we are seeing, some of which were not fully recoverable. Excluding out-of-period rent collected, our pro rata same-property NOI grew by 6% over 2021. Moving to the balance sheet. As of December 31, our net leverage ratio was 25% and net debt to adjusted EBITDA is 4.8x. Our pro rata weighted average interest rate is 4% with a weighted average maturity of five years. At year-end, we had approximately $514 million of total liquidity, including a full $350 million of borrowing capacity available on our credit facility with no near-term maturities. Finally, as you saw in our press release yesterday, the Board announced a 5% increase in our dividend beginning with our April 2023 payment. This brings our annualized dividend to $0.86 per share. Moving on to 2023 full year guidance. We expect core FFO to be between $1.59 and $1.64 per share, which is an increase in the range of 1.3% to 4.5% over 2022. Our same-property NOI growth is expected to increase by 3.5% to 5% for the full year, which contemplates a bad debt reserve of 50 to 150 basis points of total revenue. spglobal.com/marketintelligence 5