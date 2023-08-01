INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP. FQ2 2023 EARNINGS CALL - PRELIMINARY COPY AUG 01, 2023

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending our call today. Joining me from the InvenTrust team is DJ Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Phillips, Chief Financial Officer; Christy David, Chief Operating Officer; and David Heimberger, Chief Investment Officer. Following the team's prepared remarks, we will open the lines for questions.

Daniel Joseph Busch

CEO, President & Director

Thanks, Dan, and good morning, everyone. The InvenTrust portfolio continues to deliver solid operating results, highlighted by strong leasing activity and record occupancy. Our consistent performance is indicative of our simple and focused strategy, owning and operating premier necessity-based shopping centers in growing Sun Belt markets.

Significant demographic trends continue to be an important tailwind in the Sun Belt, which is experiencing some of the healthiest market rent growth across the U.S. A major catalyst is the lack of institutional quality retail space across the sector and the absence of meaningful new development. Inflated construction and labor costs continue to be a hurdle to any new projects, creating a compelling backdrop for our business.

Our strong internal growth prospects are complemented by our low levered balance sheet, which allows us to look for external growth opportunities without having to access the capital markets. We are comfortable with our capital position to support future acquisitions while still maintaining a prudent and low levered balance sheet with a net debt-to-EBITDA target of around 6x on a forward-looking basis and a net leverage ratio of around 35%. That said, an uncertain rate environment continues to keep deal volume relatively low and will remain disciplined and patient in our capital allocation plan. InvenTrust closed on one acquisition in the quarter, The Shoppes at Davis Lake, located in our target MSA of Charlotte, which is approximately 90,000 square feet anchored by Harris Teeter in a strong retail corridor, experiencing population and income growth with significant residential development in the immediate area.

Finally, InvenTrust published its annual ESG report in June. We have set 5-year energy, greenhouse gas, waste and water reduction goals for areas under our operational control and are working with our tenants to optimize operations through our green leases. Investing in our properties is a fundamental part of our business plan as we strive to create best-in-class shopping experiences and improve our communities. We believe that our investment in sustainability will continue to provide appropriate returns and position our company and ask us for the future.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to Mike to walk everyone through our financials and guidance for the quarter. Mike?

Michael Douglas Phillips

