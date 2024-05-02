Introductory Notes

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high- quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

The enclosed information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Qs filed quarterly and Form 10-Ks filed annually. Additionally, the enclosed information does not purport to disclose all items required under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The information provided in this supplemental is unaudited and includes non-GAAP measures (as discussed below), and there can be no assurance that the information will not vary from the final information in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company may, but assumes no obligation to, update information in this supplemental.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements in this supplemental, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's 2024 guidance, the amount and timing of payment of the Company's next quarterly dividend, the Company's expectation for continued growth and tenant demand for its centers, strength of and anticipated opportunities based on IVT's low leverage levels, or regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, are typically identified by words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "outlook," "guidance," and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results, financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: interest rate movements; local, regional, national and global economic performance; the impact of inflation on the Company and on its tenants; competitive factors; the impact of e-commerce on the retail industry; future retailer store closings; retailer consolidation; retailers reducing store size; retailer bankruptcies; government policy changes; and any material market changes and trends that could affect the Company's business strategy. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of management's forward-looking statements and IVT's future results and financial condition, see the Risk Factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in each case as filed with the SEC. InvenTrust intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as may be required by applicable law.

IVT cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this supplemental. IVT undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If IVT updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that IVT will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP measures, this supplemental contains and refers to certain non-GAAP measures. Management does not consider the Company's non-GAAP measures included in the Glossary of Terms to be alternatives to measures required in accordance with GAAP. Certain non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as an alternative measure of IVT's financial performance as they may not reflect the operations of the entire portfolio, and they may not reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense), or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of IVT's properties that could materially impact IVT's results from operations. Additionally, certain non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an indication of IVT's liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover IVT's cash needs, including IVT's ability to fund distributions, and may not be a useful measure of the impact of long-term operating performance on value if management does not continue to operate the business in the manner currently contemplated. Accordingly, non-GAAP measures should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating similar non-GAAP measures, and accordingly, IVT's non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other REITs. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included on pages 6 and 7 and definitions of the Company's non-GAAP measures are included in the Glossary of Terms on page 20.

i Supplemental - Quarter Ended March 31, 2024