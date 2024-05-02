Table of Contents

Page

No.

Introductory Notes

i

Press Release

iii

Financial Information

Summary Financial Information

1

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

3

Condensed Consolidated Supplemental Details of Assets and Liabilities

4

Condensed Consolidated Supplemental Details of Operations

5

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Same Property Net Operating Income

6

Nareit FFO and Core FFO

7

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

7

Summary of Outstanding Debt

8

Debt Covenants, Interest Rate Swaps, and Capital Expenditures

9

Portfolio and Leasing Overview

Markets and Tenant Size

10

Top 25 Tenants by ABR and Tenant Merchandise Mix

11

Comparable & Non-ComparableLease Statistics

12

Tenant Lease Expirations

13

Investment Summary

Acquisitions

14

Development Pipeline

15

Property Summary

16

Components of NAV as of March 31, 2024

19

Glossary of Terms

20

Introductory Notes

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high- quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

The enclosed information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Qs filed quarterly and Form 10-Ks filed annually. Additionally, the enclosed information does not purport to disclose all items required under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The information provided in this supplemental is unaudited and includes non-GAAP measures (as discussed below), and there can be no assurance that the information will not vary from the final information in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company may, but assumes no obligation to, update information in this supplemental.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements in this supplemental, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's 2024 guidance, the amount and timing of payment of the Company's next quarterly dividend, the Company's expectation for continued growth and tenant demand for its centers, strength of and anticipated opportunities based on IVT's low leverage levels, or regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, are typically identified by words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "outlook," "guidance," and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results, financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: interest rate movements; local, regional, national and global economic performance; the impact of inflation on the Company and on its tenants; competitive factors; the impact of e-commerce on the retail industry; future retailer store closings; retailer consolidation; retailers reducing store size; retailer bankruptcies; government policy changes; and any material market changes and trends that could affect the Company's business strategy. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of management's forward-looking statements and IVT's future results and financial condition, see the Risk Factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in each case as filed with the SEC. InvenTrust intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as may be required by applicable law.

IVT cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this supplemental. IVT undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If IVT updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that IVT will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP measures, this supplemental contains and refers to certain non-GAAP measures. Management does not consider the Company's non-GAAP measures included in the Glossary of Terms to be alternatives to measures required in accordance with GAAP. Certain non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as an alternative measure of IVT's financial performance as they may not reflect the operations of the entire portfolio, and they may not reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense), or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of IVT's properties that could materially impact IVT's results from operations. Additionally, certain non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an indication of IVT's liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover IVT's cash needs, including IVT's ability to fund distributions, and may not be a useful measure of the impact of long-term operating performance on value if management does not continue to operate the business in the manner currently contemplated. Accordingly, non-GAAP measures should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating similar non-GAAP measures, and accordingly, IVT's non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other REITs. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included on pages 6 and 7 and definitions of the Company's non-GAAP measures are included in the Glossary of Terms on page 20.

i Supplemental - Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Introductory Notes

Former Joint Venture

On January 18, 2023, the Company acquired the four remaining retail properties from its unconsolidated joint venture, IAGM Retail Fund I, LLC ("IAGM" or "JV"), a joint venture partnership between the Company and PGGM Private Real Estate Fund ("PGGM"), in which it held a 55% ownership share. In connection with the foregoing, IAGM adopted a liquidation plan on January 11, 2023. On December 15, 2023, IAGM was fully liquidated.

Throughout this supplemental, where indicated as "pro rata" the Company has included the results from its ownership share of its joint venture properties when combined with the Company's wholly owned properties, defined as "Pro Rata," as of December 31, 2022 and 2021.

The presentation of pro rata financial information has limitations as an analytical tool, which include but are not limited to: (i) amounts shown on individual line items were calculated by applying the Company's overall economic ownership interest percentage determined when applying the equity method of accounting, and may not represent the Company's legal claim to the assets and liabilities, or the revenues and expenses; and (ii) other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating their pro rata interest. Accordingly, pro rata financial information should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional detail regarding properties previously owned by the JV, see the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case as filed with the SEC.

Availability of Information on InvenTrust Properties Corp.'s Website and Social Media Channels

Investors and others should note that InvenTrust routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the InvenTrust investor relations website. The Company uses these channels as well as social media channels (e.g., the InvenTrust X account (twitter.com/inventrustprop); and the InvenTrust LinkedIn account (linkedin.com/company/inventrustproperties) as a means of disclosing information about the Company's business to colleagues, investors, and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the InvenTrust investor relations website or on the Company's social media channels is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in InvenTrust to review the information that it shares on www.inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations and on the Company's social media channels.

ii Supplemental - Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

CONTACT:

Dan Lombardo

Vice President of Investor Relations 630-570-0605dan.lombardo@inventrustproperties.com

InvenTrust Properties Corp. Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

DOWNERS GROVE, IL - April 30, 2024 - InvenTrust Properties Corp. ("InvenTrust" or the "Company") (NYSE: IVT) today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company reported Net Income of $2.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, and $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, respectively.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Nareit FFO of $0.45 per diluted share
  • Core FFO of $0.44 per diluted share
  • Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") growth of 4.1%
  • Leased Occupancy as of March 31, 2024 of 96.3%
  • Executed 41 leases totaling approximately 180,000 square feet of GLA, of which 165,000 square feet was executed at a blended comparable lease spread of 11.2%
  • Executed one anchor tenant lease at a comparable lease spread of 32.5%
  • Acquired The Plant, a 57,000 square foot neighborhood center anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market in Chandler, Arizona

"InvenTrust's 2024 is off to an excellent start, driven by persistent robust leasing activity with over 180,000 square feet of leases executed at double-digit leasing spreads in the first quarter," said DJ Busch, CEO and President. "Our team continues to find new ways to unlock additional growth and value as we benefit from the strong demand for high-quality retail space in our Sun Belt markets. Our low-levered balance sheet remains primed to provide us the ability to further accelerate growth should accretive capital allocation opportunities arise."

NET INCOME

  • Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $2.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to Net Income of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

NAREIT FFO

  • Nareit FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $30.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

CORE FFO

  • Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $30.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $27.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

SAME PROPERTY NOI

  • Same Property NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $41.5 million, a 4.1% increase, compared to the same period in 2023.

iii Supplemental - Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

DIVIDEND

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2263 per share, paid on April 15, 2024.

PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE & INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

  • As of March 31, 2024, the Company's Leased Occupancy was 96.3%.
    • Anchor Leased Occupancy, which includes spaces greater than or equal to 10,000 square feet, was 98.6% and Small Shop Leased Occupancy was 92.1%. Anchor Leased Occupancy increased 40 basis points, and Small Shop Leased Occupancy decreased 40 basis points, each on a sequential basis compared to the previous quarter.
    • Leased to Economic Occupancy spread of 290 basis points, which equates to approximately $7.6 million of base rent on an annualized basis.
  • Blended re-leasing spreads for comparable new and renewal leases signed in the first quarter were 11.2%.
  • Annualized Base Rent PSF ("ABR") as of March 31, 2024 was $19.61, an increase of 2.6% compared to the same period in 2023. Anchor Tenant ABR PSF was $12.56 and Small Shop ABR PSF was $33.16 for the first quarter.
  • On February 1, 2024, the Company acquired The Plant, a 57,000 square foot neighborhood center anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market in Chandler, Arizona for a gross acquisition price of $29.5 million. The Company used cash on hand and assumed $13.0 million of existing mortgage debt to fund the acquisition.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE

  • On February 1, 2024, the Company assumed $13.0 million of existing mortgage debt on The Plant, which matures on May 10, 2025.
  • InvenTrust had $421.2 million of total liquidity, as of March 31, 2024, comprised of $71.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $350.0 million of availability under its Revolving Credit Facility.
  • InvenTrust has $88.2 million of debt maturing in 2024 and $35.9 million of debt maturing in 2025, as of March 31, 2024.
  • The Company's weighted average interest rate on its debt as of March 31, 2024 was 4.28% and the weighted average remaining term was 3.7 years.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • On April 9, 2024, the Company acquired Moores Mill, a 70,000 square foot neighborhood center anchored by Publix in Atlanta, Georgia for a gross acquisition price of $28.0 million. The Company used cash on hand to fund the acquisition.

iv Supplemental - Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

2024 GUIDANCE

InvenTrust has updated its 2024 guidance, as summarized in the table below.

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Current (1) (2)

Previous

Net Income per diluted share

$0.06

-

$0.12

$0.04

-

$0.10

Nareit FFO per diluted share

$1.71

-

$1.77

$1.69

-

$1.75

Core FFO per diluted share (3)

$1.67

-

$1.71

$1.66

-

$1.70

Same Property NOI ("SPNOI") Growth

2.75%

-

3.75%

2.25%

-

3.25%

General and administrative

$33,000

-

$34,250

$33,000

-

$34,250

Interest expense, net (4)

$35,000

-

$35,750

$35,000

-

$35,750

Net investment activity (5)

~ $75,000

~ $75,000

  1. The Company's guidance excludes projections related to gains or losses on dispositions, gains or losses on debt transactions, and depreciation, amortization, and straight-line rent adjustments related to acquisitions.
  2. The Company's guidance includes an expectation of uncollectibility, reflected as 50-100 basis points of expected total revenue.
  3. Core FFO per diluted share excludes amortization of market-lease intangibles and inducements, debt extinguishment charges, straight-line rent adjustments, depreciation and amortization of corporate assets, and non-operating income and expense.
  4. Interest expense, net, excludes amortization of debt discounts and financing costs, and expected interest income of approximately $1.0 million.
  5. Net investment activity represents anticipated acquisition activity less disposition activity.

In addition to the foregoing assumptions, the Company's guidance incorporates a number of other assumptions that are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change. There can be no assurances that InvenTrust will achieve these results.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2024 estimated net income per diluted share to estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO per diluted share:

(Unaudited)

Low End

High End

Net income per diluted share

$

0.06

$

0.12

Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties

1.65

1.65

Nareit FFO per diluted share

1.71

1.77

Amortization of market-lease intangibles and inducements, net

(0.03)

(0.04)

Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(0.04)

(0.05)

Amortization of debt discounts and financing costs

0.03

0.03

Core FFO per diluted share

$

1.67

$

1.71

This press release does not include a reconciliation of forward-looking SPNOI to forward-looking GAAP Net Income because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items which could be significant to the Company's results.

v Supplemental - Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Summary Financial Information

In thousands, except share information and per square foot amounts

Three Months Ended March 31

2024

2023

Financial Results

Net income

$

2,900

$

1,133

Net income per common share - basic

0.04

0.02

Net income per common share - diluted

0.04

0.02

Nareit FFO (page 7)

30,846

28,018

Nareit FFO per diluted share

0.45

0.41

Core FFO (page 7)

29,981

27,371

Core FFO per diluted share

0.44

0.40

Same Property NOI (page 6)

41,473

39,857

Same Property NOI growth

4.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA (page 7)

39,173

36,217

Distributions declared per common share - basic

0.23

0.22

Aggregate distributions declared (as a % of Core FFO)

51.2 %

53.2 %

As of

As of

As of

As of

Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022 (a)

Dec. 31, 2021 (a)

Capital Information

Shares outstanding

67,874,528

67,807,831

67,472,553

67,344,374

Outstanding Debt, net

$

827,527

$

814,568

$

805,253

$

624,289

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(71,170)

(96,385)

(164,448)

(79,628)

Net Debt

$

756,357

$

718,183

$

640,805

$

544,661

(a) Outstanding debt, net, Cash and cash equivalents, and Net Debt as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 are Pro Rata.

Debt Metrics (trailing 12 months)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

149,415

$

146,459

$

132,368

$

117,273

Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (a)

5.1x

4.9x

4.8x

4.6x

Fixed charge coverage

4.3x

4.3x

5.0x

6.4x

Net debt to real estate assets, excl property acc depr.

28.2 %

27.0 %

24.7 %

22.0 %

Net debt to total assets, excl property acc depr.

25.6 %

24.4 %

21.3 %

19.3 %

(a) Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 are Pro Rata.

Distributions Paid Per Share

Q1 2024

$0.21550

Q4 2023

$0.21550

Q3 2023

$0.21550

Q2 2023

$0.21550

Liquidity and Credit Facility

Cash and cash equivalents

$

71,170

Available under credit facility

350,000

Total

$

421,170

Same Property

Total Portfolio

Three Months Ended March 31

Three Months Ended March 31

2024

2023

2024

2023

Portfolio Metrics

No. of properties

57

57

63

62

GLA

9,113

9,108

10,385

10,295

Economic Occupancy

93.4 %

94.5 %

93.4 %

94.0 %

Leased Occupancy

96.5 %

96.4 %

96.3 %

96.1 %

ABR PSF

$19.95

$19.54

$19.61

$19.12

  • Supplemental - Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except share and per share amounts

As of

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

(unaudited)

Investment properties

Land

$

698,532

$

694,668

Building and other improvements

1,979,896

1,956,117

Construction in progress

7,202

5,889

Total

2,685,630

2,656,674

Less accumulated depreciation

(476,541)

(461,352)

Net investment properties

2,209,089

2,195,322

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

75,116

99,763

Intangible assets, net

110,920

114,485

Accounts and rents receivable

29,766

35,353

Deferred costs and other assets, net

51,477

42,408

Total assets

$

2,476,368

$

2,487,331

Liabilities

Debt, net

$

827,527

$

814,568

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

28,764

44,583

Distributions payable

15,360

14,594

Intangible liabilities, net

29,730

30,344

Other liabilities

26,938

29,198

Total liabilities

928,319

933,287

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 146,000,000 shares authorized,

67,874,528 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and

68

68

67,807,831 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023

Additional paid-in capital

5,471,191

5,468,728

Distributions in excess of accumulated net income

(3,945,286)

(3,932,826)

Accumulated comprehensive income

22,076

18,074

Total stockholders' equity

1,548,049

1,554,044

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,476,368

$

2,487,331

  • Supplemental - Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

In thousands, except share and per share information, unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31

2024

2023

Income

Lease income, net

$

66,493

$

64,830

Other property income

305

295

Other fee income

-

80

Total income

66,798

65,205

Operating expenses

Depreciation and amortization

28,168

26,758

Property operating

9,999

10,230

Real estate taxes

8,981

9,628

General and administrative

7,974

7,731

Total operating expenses

55,122

54,347

Other (expense) income

Interest expense, net

(9,634)

(9,509)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities

-

(663)

Other income and expense, net

858

447

Total other (expense) income, net

(8,776)

(9,725)

Net income

$

2,900

$

1,133

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

67,874,528

67,508,641

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

68,272,050

67,654,524

Net income per common share - basic

$

0.04

$

0.02

Net income per common share - diluted

$

0.04

$

0.02

Distributions declared per common share outstanding

$

0.23

$

0.22

Distributions paid per common share outstanding

$

0.22

$

0.20

Comprehensive income (loss)

Net income

$

2,900

$

1,133

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, net

7,319

(3,317)

Reclassification to net income

(3,317)

(2,892)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

6,902

$

(5,076)

  • Supplemental - Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Inventrust Properties Corp. published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2024 09:04:46 UTC.