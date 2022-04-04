Log in
    IVT   US46124J2015

INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP.

(IVT)
  Report
InvenTrust Properties Corp. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

04/04/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 earnings results on May 2, 2022, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and any supplemental information will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – www.inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations/. InvenTrust will host an earnings conference call to discuss the Company’s results and business highlights on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

 

Date:

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

 

 

Time:

9:00 a.m. ET

 

 

Dial-In Number:

844-200-6205 / Access code: 570911

 

 

Webcast & Replay Link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/843627250

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“we,” the “Company,” “our,” “us,” "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013. As of December 31, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 62 retail properties, representing 9.5 million square feet of retail space. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

Availability of Information on InvenTrust Properties Corp.'s Website and Social Media Channels

Investors and others should note that InvenTrust routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the InvenTrust investor relations website. The Company uses these channels as well as social media channels (e.g., the InvenTrust Twitter account (twitter.com/inventrustprop); and the InvenTrust LinkedIn account (linkedin.com/company/inventrustproperties) as a means of disclosing information about the Company's business to our colleagues, investors, and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the InvenTrust investor relations website or on the Company’s social media channels is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in InvenTrust to review the information that it shares on www.inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations and on the Company’s social media channels.


© Business Wire 2022
