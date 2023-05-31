Advanced search
INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP.

(IVT)
05-31-2023
21.49 USD   +1.37%
04:55pInvenTrust Properties Corp. To Present at NAREIT's REITWeek 2023 Investor Conference
BU
05/24Wells Fargo Initiates InvenTrust Properties at Overweight With $25 Price Target
MT
05/19Inventrust Properties Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
InvenTrust Properties Corp. To Present at NAREIT's REITWeek 2023 Investor Conference

05/31/2023 | 04:55pm EDT
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) announced that its management team will present at NAREIT’s REITWeek 2023 Investor Forum on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. InvenTrust will provide a general overview and update on the company’s performance followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast information is as follows:

Event: InvenTrust Properties Management Presentation at REITWeek 2023
When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 8:45 A.M to 9:15 A.M. EDT
Where: Live webcast will be available on InvenTrust’s website under the Investors/News & Events

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, audio from the conference will be available on the Company’s website for a limited period of time. The Company’s management team will also be hosting meetings with the investment community at the conference on June 6-8, 2023.

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“we,” the “Company,” “our,” “us,” "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

Availability of Information on InvenTrust Properties Corp.'s Website and Social Media Channels

Investors and others should note that InvenTrust routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the InvenTrust investor relations website. The Company uses these channels as well as social media channels (e.g., the InvenTrust Twitter account (twitter.com/inventrustprop); and the InvenTrust LinkedIn account (linkedin.com/company/inventrustproperties) as a means of disclosing information about the Company's business to our colleagues, investors, and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the InvenTrust investor relations website or on the Company’s social media channels is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in InvenTrust to review the information that it shares on www.inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations and on the Company’s social media channels.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 254 M - -
Net income 2023 7,33 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 146x
Yield 2023 4,06%
Capitalization 1 431 M 1 431 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Joseph Busch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Phillips Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paula J. Saban Chairman
Christy L. David COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
David Heimberger Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP.-10.44%1 431
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-7.11%39 666
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-23.27%19 466
W. P. CAREY INC.-12.16%14 684
SEGRO PLC4.51%11 968
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-2.45%9 794
