Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. InvenTrust Properties Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVT   US46124J2015

INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP.

(IVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InvenTrust Properties Corp. : to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

10/19/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and any supplemental information will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations/. InvenTrust will host an earnings conference call to discuss the Company’s results and business highlights on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

 

Date:

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

 

 

Time:

11:00 a.m. ET

 

 

Webcast:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/ivt211102.html

Replay

Webcast Archive: inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations/

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2018. As of June 30, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 65 retail properties, representing 10.8 million square feet of retail space. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP.
10/12INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
10/12InvenTrust Properties Corp. announces an Equity Buyback for $100 million worth of its s..
CI
10/12InvenTrust Properties Corp. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
09/22InvenTrust Properties Corp. Closes on $750 Million Amended Unsecured Credit Facility
CI
09/22InvenTrust Properties Corp. Enters into First Amendment to Amended and Restated Term Lo..
CI
09/20InvenTrust Properties Corp.'s Board intends to launch an Equity Buyback in October 2021..
CI
09/05InvenTrust Properties Corp.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 6, 2021, has expired.
CI
08/10SJBC COMMERCIAL XXI, LLC ACQUIRED TO : IARE.D) and Crow Holdings Capital Partners, L.L.C.
CI
08/06InvenTrust Properties Corp. Announces Management Changes
CI
08/06Inventrust Properties Corp. Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 195 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -77,8x
Yield 2020 6,90%
Capitalization 1 765 M 1 765 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,32x
EV / Sales 2020 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
InvenTrust Properties Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Joseph Busch President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mike Phillips Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paula J. Saban Chairman
Christy L. David COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Thomas F. Glavin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP.125.18%1 765
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)9.41%68 908
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.76%42 783
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.13.79%30 898
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.16%27 393
SEGRO PLC34.39%21 000