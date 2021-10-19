InvenTrust Properties Corp. : to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and any supplemental information will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations/. InvenTrust will host an earnings conference call to discuss the Company’s results and business highlights on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ivt211102.html

Webcast Archive: inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations/

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2018. As of June 30, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 65 retail properties, representing 10.8 million square feet of retail space. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

