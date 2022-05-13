Log in
    IVT   US46124J2015

INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP.

(IVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 09:37:38 am EDT
29.77 USD   +7.15%
InvenTrust Properties Corp. to be Added to the MSCI US REIT Index
BU
05/09INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
InvenTrust Properties Corp. to be Added to the MSCI US REIT Index

05/13/2022 | 09:16am EDT
InvenTrust Properties Corp. ("InvenTrust" or the "Company") (NYSE: IVT), a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT, announced that effective as of the close of market on May 31, 2022, IVT will be added to the MSCI US REIT Index, as part of the May 2022 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes.

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. ("we," the "Company," "our," "us," "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013. As of March 31, 2022, the Company is an owner and manager of 63 retail properties, representing 9.9 million square feet of retail space. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

Availability of Information on InvenTrust Properties Corp.'s Website and Social Media Channels

Investors and others should note that InvenTrust routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the InvenTrust investor relations website. The Company uses these channels as well as social media channels (e.g., the InvenTrust Twitter account (twitter.com/inventrustprop); and the InvenTrust LinkedIn account (linkedin.com/company/inventrustproperties) as a means of disclosing information about the Company's business to our colleagues, investors, and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the InvenTrust investor relations website or on the Company's social media channels is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in InvenTrust to review the information that it shares on www.inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations and on the Company's social media channels.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 16,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 1 872 M 1 872 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Joseph Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Phillips Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paula J. Saban Chairman
Christy L. David COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
David Heimberger Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP.1.91%1 872
EQUINIX, INC.-25.53%57 333
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-8.66%39 339
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-28.13%36 185
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-27.36%26 435
SEGRO PLC-24.82%15 880