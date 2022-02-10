InvenTrust Properties : Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Results - Form 8-K 02/10/2022 | 05:04pm EST Send by mail :

DOWNERS GROVE, III - February 10, 2022 - InvenTrust Properties Corp. ("InvenTrust" or the "Company") (NYSE: IVT) today reported financial and operating results for the period ended December 31, 2021 and provided guidance for 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported a Net Loss of $10.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to Net Income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights: •NAREIT FFO for the quarter of $0.14 per diluted share •Core FFO for the quarter of $0.38 per diluted share •Pro Rata Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 3.1% for the three month period and 4.4% on year-to-date basis •Leased Occupancy as of December 31, 2021 of 93.9% •Executed 72 leases totaling approximately 252,000 square feet of pro rata GLA, of which 169,000 square feet was executed at a blended comparable lease spread of 4.1%. •Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA of 4.6x at December 31, 2021 "InvenTrust produced strong fourth quarter and full year results in 2021.We are encouraged by our strong leasing momentum to start 2022 and the addition of two premier assets in the Austin market," stated Daniel (DJ) Busch, President and CEO."InvenTrust continues to accomplish significant milestones and is in a unique position to provide cash flow growth as a concentrated Sun Belt retail real estate operator."

FINANCIAL RESULTS •Net Loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $10.8 million, or $0.16 per common share, compared to Net Income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per common share, basic and diluted, for the same period in 2020. Net Loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $5.4 million, or $0.08 per common share, compared to a Net Loss of $10.2 million, or $0.14 per common share, for the same period in 2020. During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recognized costs relating to the direct listing of our common stock of $18.1 million and $19.8 million, respectively. •NAREIT FFO for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $9.9 million, or $0.14 per common share, as compared to $29.1 million, or $0.40 per share for the same period in 2020. NAREIT FFO for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021 was $84.1 million, or $1.18 per common share, as compared to $98.6 million, or $1.37 per share, for the same period in 2020. •Core FFO of $26.3 million, or $0.38 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $27.3 million, or $0.38 per share, for the same period in 2020. Core FFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $99.6 million, or $1.40 per share, compared to $97.2 million, or $1.35 per share, for the same period in 2020. •Pro Rata Same Property NOI for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $37.9 million, a 3.1% increase, compared to the same period in 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Pro Rata Same Property NOI was $144.8 million, a 4.4% increase, compared to the same period in 2020. 1 DIVIDEND •On December 8, 2021 the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution for the fourth quarter 2021. On January 14, 2022, each stockholder of record as of December 30, 2021 received a $0.2052 per share distribution, an increase of 5% from the previous quarter. PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE & INVESTMENT ACTIVITY •As of December 31, 2021, the Company's Leased Occupancy was 93.9%. ◦Total Anchor Leased Occupancy, which includes spaces greater than or equal to 10,000 square feet, was 96.7% and Small Shop Leased Occupancy was 89.0%. Anchor Leased Occupancy remained unchanged and Small Shop Leased Occupancy increased by 140 basis points on a sequential basis compared to the previous quarter. ◦Leased to Economic Occupancy spread of 110 basis points, which equates to approximately $3.2 million of base rent on an annualized basis. •Blended re-leasing spreads for comparable new and renewal leases signed in the fourth quarter were 4.1%. •Annualized Base Rent PSF ("ABR") as of December 31, 2021 for the Pro Rata Combined Portfolio was $18.59, an increase of 2.1% compared to the same period in 2020. Anchor Tenant ABR PSF was $12.31 and Small Shop ABR PSF was $31.42 for the fourth quarter. •During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company's unconsolidated joint venture disposed of one property to a third party for $32.6 million and recognized a gain of $5.5 million, of which the Company's share was $3.0 million. •On November 8, 2021, in connection with the expiration of its modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer, the Company accepted for purchase 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $25.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $100.0 million, excluding related fees and expenses. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE •InvenTrust had $398.6 million of total liquidity, as of December 31, 2021 comprised of $79.6 million of Pro Rata Cash and $319.0 million of availability under its Revolving Credit Facility. •The Company has $22.4 million of debt maturing in 2022 and $39.2 million of debt maturing in 2023. •The Company's weighted average interest rate on its consolidated debt as of December 31, 2021 was 2.61% and the weighted average remaining term was 4.3 years. SUBSEQUENT ACTIVITY •On February 2, 2022, the Company acquired two properties in Austin, Texas for $189.3 million, Escarpment Village, approximately 168,000 square feet and anchored by H.E.B, and The Shops at Arbor Trails, approximately 357,000 square feet and anchored by Costco and Whole Foods. The Company assumed $57.5 million of existing mortgage debt and drew down approximately $105.0 million on its line of credit to fund the acquisition.

2 2022 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Full Year 2022 Guidance Net Income per diluted share (1) $0.13 - $0.19 NAREIT FFO per diluted share (2) $1.53 - $1.59 Core FFO per diluted share $1.50 - $1.56 Same Property NOI ("SPNOI") Growth 2.75% - 4.75% General and administrative (3) $34,000 - $35,000 Interest expense, net $23,000 - $25,000 Net investment activity (4) ~ $190,000 (1) Net Income per diluted share excludes potential gains and losses on asset sales. (2) 2022 NAREIT FFO per diluted share Guidance: •Excludes potential gains or losses on asset sales. •Excludes any items that impact NAREIT FFO comparability, including loss on debt extinguishment, non-routine or one-time items or transaction expenses. •Includes an expectation that some tenants will move from the cash basis of accounting to the accrual basis of accounting which can result in volatility in straight-line rental income adjustments. (3) General and administrative guidance is inclusive of expenses associated with our oversight of the joint venture. (4) Net investment activity represents anticipated acquisition activity less disposal activity for 2022. Net Income, NAREIT FFO, Core FFO and SPNOI guidance are inclusive of prior period rent that we anticipate collecting in 2022. The Company's 2022 Outlook and Guidance is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change. There can be no assurances that InvenTrust will achieve these results.

Date: February 11, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Replay Webcast Archive: https://www.inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations/ A webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation using the webcast link above.

3 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES and RECONCILIATIONS This Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information includes certain non-GAAP financial measures and other terms that management believes are helpful in understanding our business. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) or other GAAP financial measures, as an indicator of financial performance and are not alternatives to, or more meaningful than, cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial results to those calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computation of these non-GAAP performance measures may differ in certain respects from the methodology utilized by other REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by such other REITs. Investors are cautioned that items excluded from these non-GAAP performance measures are relevant to understanding and addressing financial performance. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financials measures are included below.

SAME PROPERTY NOI or SPNOI Information provided on a same property basis includes the results of properties that were owned and operated for the entirety of both periods presented. NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, direct listing costs, depreciation and amortization, provision for asset impairment, other income and expense, net, gains (losses) from sales of properties, gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt, interest expense, net, equity in (losses) earnings and (impairment), net, from unconsolidated entities, lease termination income and expense, and GAAP rent adjustments (such as straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and amortization of lease incentives).

NAREIT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NAREIT FFO) and CORE FFO Our non-GAAP measure of NAREIT Funds from Operations ("NAREIT FFO"), based on the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") definition, is net income (or loss) in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) resulting from dispositions of properties, plus depreciation and amortization and impairment charges on depreciable real property. Adjustments for our joint ventures are calculated to reflect our proportionate share of the joint venture's NAREIT FFO on the same basis. Core Funds From Operations is an additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measure of our operating performance. In particular, Core FFO provides an additional measure to compare the operating performance of different REITs without having to account for certain remaining amortization assumptions within NAREIT FFO and other unique revenue and expense items which are not pertinent to measuring a particular company's on-going operating performance.

ADJUSTED EBITDA Our non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA excludes gains (or losses) resulting from debt extinguishments, transaction expenses, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market leases and lease inducements, and other unique revenue and expense items which are not pertinent to measuring our on-going operating performance. Adjustments for our joint ventures are calculated to reflect our proportionate share of the joint venture's Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis.

NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDA Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA is Pro Rata Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve month basis.

PRO RATA Where appropriate, the Company has included the results from its ownership share of its joint venture properties when combined with the Company's wholly owned properties, defined as "Pro Rata," with the exception of property and lease count. 4 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands, except share amounts As of December 31, 2021 2020 Assets (unaudited) Investment properties Land $ 598,936 $ 577,750 Building and other improvements 1,664,525 1,640,693 Construction in progress 9,642 3,246 Total 2,273,103 2,221,689 Less accumulated depreciation (350,256) (292,248) Net investment properties 1,922,847 1,929,441 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 44,854 223,770 Investment in unconsolidated entities 107,944 109,051 Intangible assets, net 81,026 95,722 Accounts and rents receivable 30,059 28,983 Deferred costs and other assets, net 25,685 20,372 Total assets $ 2,212,415 $ 2,407,339 Liabilities Debt, net $ 533,082 $ 555,109 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 36,208 28,284 Distributions payable 13,802 13,642 Intangible liabilities, net 28,995 34,872 Other liabilities 28,776 36,569 Total liabilities 640,863 668,476 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding. - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,460,000,000 shares authorized,

67,344,374 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and

71,998,654 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 67 72 Additional paid-in capital 5,452,550 5,566,902 Distributions in excess of accumulated net income (3,876,743) (3,815,662) Accumulated comprehensive loss (4,322) (12,449) Total stockholders' equity 1,571,552 1,738,863 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,212,415 $ 2,407,339

5 Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited

Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income Lease income, net $ 52,481 $ 49,466 $ 207,350 $ 192,957 Other property income 327 653 1,087 1,229 Other fee income 772 1,092 3,542 3,647 Total income 53,580 51,211 211,979 197,833 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 22,143 21,058 87,143 87,755 Property operating 8,862 7,940 32,788 27,909 Real estate taxes 6,531 6,198 31,312 30,845 General and administrative 9,149 7,453 38,192 33,141 Direct listing costs 18,065 - 19,769 - Total operating expenses 64,750 42,649 209,204 179,650 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (4,305) (4,422) (16,261) (18,749) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (400) (2,543) Provision for asset impairment - - - (9,002) Gain on sale of investment properties, net 6 1,084 1,522 1,752 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities 3,957 (4,732) 6,398 (3,141) Other income and expense, net 761 754 606 3,326 Total other (expense) income, net 419 (7,316) (8,135) (28,357) Net (loss) income $ (10,751) $ 1,246 $ (5,360) $ (10,174) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 69,117,723 71,946,421 71,072,933 72,040,623 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 69,117,723 71,994,204 71,072,933 72,040,623 Net (loss) income per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.16) $ 0.02 $ (0.08) $ (0.14) Distributions declared per common share outstanding $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.78 $ 0.76 Distributions paid per common share outstanding $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.78 $ 0.75 Comprehensive (loss) income Net (loss) income $ (10,751) $ 1,246 $ (5,360) $ (10,174) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 2,235 299 3,795 (16,199) Reclassification for amounts recognized in net (loss) income 1,104 1,050 4,332 2,693 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (7,412) $ 2,595 $ 2,767 $ (23,680) 6 Pro Rata Same Property NOI Dollars in thousands

The following table compares Pro Rata Same Property NOI:

Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income Base rent $ 32,612 $ 30,780 $ 124,193 $ 124,864 Real estate tax recoveries 5,801 5,739 27,019 27,594 CAM, insurance, and other recoveries 6,055 6,080 23,015 21,459 Ground rent income 3,269 3,247 12,659 12,596 Short-term and other lease income 863 1,078 3,351 2,762 Provision for uncollectible billed rent and recoveries (1,260) (966) (2,227) (9,106) Reversal of uncollectible billed rent and recoveries 1,603 916 4,915 1,303 Other property income 328 658 1,083 1,208 Total income 49,271 47,532 194,008 182,680 Operating Expenses Property operating expenses 8,573 7,970 31,499 26,948 Real estate taxes 6,236 6,198 30,346 30,357 Total operating expenses 14,809 14,168 61,845 57,305 Same Property NOI 34,462 33,364 132,163 125,375 JV Same Property NOI 3,436 3,407 12,625 13,300 Pro Rata Same Property NOI $ 37,898 $ 36,771 $ 144,788 $ 138,675

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Pro Rata Same Property NOI The following table is a reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Pro Rata Same Property NOI:

Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (10,751) $ 1,246 $ (5,360) $ (10,174) Adjustments to reconcile to non-GAAP metrics: Other income and expense, net (761) (754) (606) (3,326) Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (3,957) 4,732 (6,398) 3,141 Interest expense, net 4,305 4,422 16,261 18,749 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 400 2,543 Gain on sale of investment properties, net (6) (1,084) (1,522) (1,752) Provision for asset impairment - - - 9,002 Depreciation and amortization 22,143 21,058 87,143 87,755 General and administrative 9,149 7,453 38,192 33,141 Direct listing costs 18,065 - 19,769 - Other fee income (772) (1,092) (3,542) (3,647) Adjustments to NOI (a) (1,854) (2,424) (7,528) (7,249) NOI 35,561 33,557 136,809 128,183 NOI from other investment properties (1,099) (193) (4,646) (2,808) Same Property NOI 34,462 33,364 132,163 125,375 IAGM Same Property NOI at share 3,436 3,407 12,625 13,300 Pro Rata Same Property NOI $ 37,898 $ 36,771 $ 144,788 $ 138,675 (a)Adjustments to NOI include termination fee income and expense and GAAP rent adjustments. 7 NAREIT FFO and Core FFO Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts

The following table presents the Company's calculation of NAREIT FFO and Core FFO Attributable to Common Shares and Dilutive Securities and provides additional information related to its operations:

Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (10,751) $ 1,246 $ (5,360) $ (10,174) Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 21,929 20,798 86,257 86,524 Provision for asset impairment - - - 9,002 Gain on sale of investment properties, net (6) (1,084) (1,522) (1,752) Unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (a) (1,230) 8,154 4,713 15,026 NAREIT FFO Applicable to Common Shares and Dilutive Securities 9,942 29,114 84,088 98,626 Amortization of above and below-market leases and lease inducements, net (914) (1,297) (4,318) (7,060) Straight-line rent adjustments, net (903) (415) (2,805) 624 Direct listing costs 18,065 - 19,769 - Adjusting items, net (b) (13) (80) 2,201 4,043 Unconsolidated joint venture adjusting items, net (c) 106 (41) 672 931 Core FFO Applicable to Common Shares and Dilutive Securities $ 26,283 $ 27,281 $ 99,607 $ 97,164 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 69,117,723 71,946,421 71,072,933 72,040,623 Dilutive effect of unvested restricted shares (d) - 47,783 - - Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 69,117,723 71,994,204 71,072,933 72,040,623 NAREIT FFO Applicable to Common Shares and Dilutive Securities per share $ 0.14 $ 0.40 $ 1.18 $ 1.37 Core FFO Applicable to Common Shares and Dilutive Securities per share $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 1.40 $ 1.35 (a)Represents our share of depreciation, amortization, impairment, and gains on sale related to investment properties held in the JV. (b)Adjusting items, net, are primarily loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt discounts and financing costs, depreciation and amortization of corporate assets, and non-operating income and expenses, net, which includes other items which are not pertinent to measuring on-going operating performance, such as miscellaneous and settlement income. (c)Represents our share of amortization of above and below-market leases and lease inducements, net, straight-line rent adjustments, net and adjusting items, net related to the JV. (d)For purposes of calculating non-GAAP per share metrics, the same denominator is used as that which would be used in calculating diluted earnings per share in accordance with GAAP. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, unvested restricted shares were antidilutive and therefore excluded from the denominator in the diluted earnings per share calculation in accordance with GAAP. 8 EBITDA, Pro Rata Dollars in thousands

The following table presents the Company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended December 31 Year Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (10,751) $ 1,246 $ (5,360) $ (10,174) Interest expense (a) 4,977 5,380 19,362 22,849 Income tax expense (benefit) (a) 102 100 377 (810) Depreciation and amortization (a) 23,920 23,153 95,083 96,722 EBITDA 18,248 29,879 109,462 108,587 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA (a) Direct listing costs 18,065 - 19,769 - Provision for asset impairment - 6,059 - 15,061 Gain on sale of investment properties, net (3,013) (1,083) (4,749) (1,752) Loss on debt extinguishment - - 526 2,548 Non-operating income and expense, net (b) (887) (745) (893) (1,608) Other leasing adjustments (c) (1,770) (1,814) (6,842) (5,758) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,643 $ 32,296 $ 117,273 $ 117,078 (a)Includes our consolidated entities and our pro-rata share of our JV. (b)Non-operating income and expense, net, includes other items which are not pertinent to measuring ongoing operating performance, such as miscellaneous and settlement income. (c)Other leasing adjustments includes amortization of above and below market leases and straight-line rent adjustments.

Financial Leverage Ratios Dollars in thousands

The following table presents the calculation of net debt and Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA:

As of December 31, 2021 2020 Pro Rata Net Debt: Pro Rata Outstanding Debt, net $ 624,289 $ 688,422 Less: Pro Rata Cash (79,628) (249,854) Pro Rata Net Debt $ 544,661 $ 438,568 Pro Rata Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (trailing 12 months): Pro Rata Net Debt $ 544,661 $ 438,568 Adjusted EBITDA (trailing 12 months) 117,273 117,078 Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA 4.6x 3.7x 9

About InvenTrust Properties Corp. InvenTrust Properties Corp. ("we," the "Company," "our," "us," "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013. As of December 31, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 62 retail properties, representing 9.5 million square feet of retail space. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representation, plans or predictions of the future, are typically identified by words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "outlook," "guidance," and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: the effects and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; interest rate movements; local, regional, national and global economic performance; competitive factors; the impact of e-commerce on the retail industry; future retailer store closings; retailer consolidation; retailers reducing store size; retailer bankruptcies; government policy changes; and any material market changes and trends that could affect the Company's business strategy. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see the Risk Factors included in InvenTrust's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in each case as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. InvenTrust intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as may be required by applicable law. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Availability of Information on InvenTrust Properties Corp.'s Website and Social Media Channels Investors and others should note that InvenTrust routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the InvenTrust investor relations website. The Company uses these channels as well as social media channels (e.g., the InvenTrust Twitter account (twitter.com/inventrustprop); and the InvenTrust LinkedIn account (linkedin.com/company/inventrustproperties) as a means of disclosing information about the Company's business to our colleagues, investors, and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the InvenTrust investor relations website or on the Company's social media channels is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in InvenTrust to review the information that it shares on www.inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations and on the Company's social media channels.

