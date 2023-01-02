Inventure Growth & Securities : Rights Issue

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02nd January 2023
Dear Sir(s),
Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015we hereby submit that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 02nd January
2023 has inter-alia transacted the following:
Considered and approved prima facie proposal to raise funds via Right Issue of Equity Shares aggregating upto Rs. 49,00,00,000 (Rupees Forty Nine Crores Only).
The above referred Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at03.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.30 P.M.
The above information is given pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
