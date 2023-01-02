Advanced search
Inventure Growth & Securities : Rights Issue

01/02/2023
Date: 02.01.2023

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

BSE Ltd,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Department of Corporate Services

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Name: Inventure

Scrip Code: 533506

Ref:- Inventure Growth & Securities Limited.

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02nd January 2023

Dear Sir(s),

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015we hereby submit that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 02nd January

2023 has inter-alia transacted the following:

  • Considered and approved prima facie proposal to raise funds via Right Issue of Equity Shares aggregating upto Rs. 49,00,00,000 (Rupees Forty Nine Crores Only).

The above referred Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at03.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.30 P.M.

The above information is given pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Kindly take the above on record.

For Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd

BHAVI

RAHUL GANDHI

Digitally signed by BHAVI RAHUL GANDHI DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=e83a8630f81a16d9870156ccefc 35557544b6b47c7285d507e0040a80892 25ad, postalCode=400092, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=c11bc145900a987236d16 e0e3efeb0f6b20ca7493f596c9abd549b3a 72c07883, cn=BHAVI RAHUL GANDHI Date: 2023.01.02 18:06:42 +05'30'

Bhavi R. Gandhi (Company Secretary)

Disclaimer

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 13:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
