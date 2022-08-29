Log in
    IVS   CA4612172003

INVENTUS MINING CORP.

(IVS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:38 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.0800 CAD    0.00%
Inventus Announces Director Resignation
GL
08/24Inventus Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/24Inventus Mining Terminated Private Placement
MT
Inventus Announces Director Resignation

08/29/2022 | 10:58am EDT
TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) announces that Doug Hunter has resigned from the board of directors. Mr. Hunter was first appointed to the board of Inventus’ predecessor company Ginguro Exploration in 2012. We thank Doug for his over 10 years of service as a director and his valuable contributions to the Company.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 140.6 million common shares outstanding.

Visit http://www.inventusmining.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Stefan Spears
Chairman and CEO
Inventus Mining Corp.
Tel: (647) 408-1849
E-mail: stefan@inventusmining.com

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, regulation services provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.


