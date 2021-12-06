Inventus Mining : Cobalt Hill - IP Anomaly Visualization
Cobalt Hill - IP Anomaly Visualization
January 2022 drill target at Cobalt Hill. 500m x 600m IP chargeability anomaly open at depth. Hole CH-21-02 (from Spring 2021) just skimmed the edge and return a decent intercept.
All news about INVENTUS MINING CORP.
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
0,07 M
0,06 M
0,06 M
Net cash 2020
1,56 M
1,22 M
1,22 M
P/E ratio 2020
489x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
19,4 M
15,1 M
15,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
53,1%
