Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Inventus Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVS   CA4612172003

INVENTUS MINING CORP.

(IVS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inventus Mining : Cobalt Hill - IP Anomaly Visualization

12/06/2021 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cobalt Hill - IP Anomaly Visualization

January 2022 drill target at Cobalt Hill. 500m x 600m IP chargeability anomaly open at depth. Hole CH-21-02 (from Spring 2021) just skimmed the edge and return a decent intercept.

Disclaimer

Inventus Mining Corp. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 18:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INVENTUS MINING CORP.
01:12pINVENTUS MINING : Cobalt Hill - IP Anomaly Visualization
PU
11/29Inventus Raises $372,000 from Exercise of Warrants, Sale of Securities
MT
11/27INVENTUS MINING : Nov 26 - Funding and Project Update
PU
11/26INVENTUS MINING : Funding and Project Update
GL
11/26INVENTUS MINING : Funding and Project Update
GL
11/26Inventus Mining Corp. Announces Operational Update
CI
11/26Inventus Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
11/24INVENTUS MINING : 007 Bulk Sample Underway
PU
11/08Presentation on Inventus' Rathbun Property
PU
11/05Mini Bulk Sampling Phase 2 Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,07 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net cash 2020 1,56 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 489x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,4 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart INVENTUS MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Inventus Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan M. Spears Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Hunter Independent Director
Nils F. Engelstad Independent Director
Richard H. Sutcliffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTUS MINING CORP.-51.67%15
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION6.66%25 417
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED27.93%9 715
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-5.79%6 310
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-3.85%5 547
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-24.45%4 852