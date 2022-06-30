Log in
    IVS   CA4612172003

INVENTUS MINING CORP.

(IVS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:21 2022-06-30 am EDT
0.0900 CAD   -18.18%
11:43aINVENTUS MINING : Corporate Presentation - June 30, 2022
PU
09:13aInventus Mining, Critical Mineral Flow-Through Private Placement and Unit Offering
AQ
06/29Inventus Mining Reports Critical Mineral Flow-Through Private Placement, Unit Offering; Down 8.7%
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inventus Mining : Corporate Presentation - June 30, 2022

06/30/2022 | 11:43am EDT
Forward-looking statement

Some of the statements contained in this presentation are "forward-looking statements". Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties such as: ability to raise financing for further exploration and development activities; risks relating to the estimates of reserves, deposits and production costs; extraction and development activities; the risk of commodity price fluctuations; political regulatory and environmental risks; and other risks and uncertainties in the reports and disclosure documents filed by Inventus Mining Corp. from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Qualified Person responsible for the geological technical content of this presentation is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo.

2

Leadership Team

Stefan Spears

Carmelo Marrelli

Wesley Whymark

Chairman and CEO

CFO

VP Exploration

Winston Whymark

Andrew Newbury

Operations Manager

Corporate Secretary

Independent

Board of Directors

Robert Miszczuk

Gary Nassif

Nils Engelstad

Dr. Richard H. Sutcliffe

Doug Hunter

Robert Scott Heatherington

3

Sudbury 2.0 Project

Polymetallic District

240 km²

Sudbury Mining

Pardo Project

Paleoplacer Gold

District

180 km²

40 km

4

Sudbury 2.0 Project

Total Magnetic Background

The Largest Unexplained

Anomaly In North America

Temagami Geophysical Anomaly

SUDBURY OFFSET DYKES

Sudbury Basin

Ni-Cu-PGE Camp

Sudbury Mines

LAUNDRY LAKE GRAVITY

STRUCTURE

SUDBURY OFFSET DYKES

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inventus Mining Corp. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,16 M -3,23 M -3,23 M
Net cash 2021 0,62 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,5 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart INVENTUS MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Inventus Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan M. Spears Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Hunter Independent Director
Nils F. Engelstad Independent Director
Richard H. Sutcliffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTUS MINING CORP.-32.35%12
BHP GROUP LIMITED3.04%148 780
RIO TINTO PLC4.15%104 230
GLENCORE PLC22.83%72 621
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.85%45 655
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)30.96%33 717