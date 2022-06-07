Inventus Mining Drills 61.1 Metres of 1.17 g/t AuEq at Cobalt Hill

TORONTO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from drilling at the Cobalt Hill target and an exploration update from its 100%-owned Pardo and Sudbury 2.0 Projects near Sudbury, Ontario.



Highlights

Cobalt Hill drilling: CH-22-06 intersected 87.38 m of 0.97 g/t gold equivalent AuEq 1

including 28.77 m of 1.41 g/t AuEq CH-22-13 intersected 61.05 m of 1.17 g/t AuEq

including 12.25 m of 2.21 g/t AuEq

Surface exploration underway at the Dorland Prospect with grab samples up to 12,000 ppm (1.2%) Co and 984 ppm Ni

and Completion of the Rathbun 3D IP survey with several anomalies identified

Pardo bulk sample reconciliation progressing, grade estimation expected to be complete in Q3.



Cobalt Hill

At the Cobalt Hill gold-cobalt-nickel target, assays for holes CH-22-06, CH-22-08 and CH-22-13 are included in this update and assays for five holes remain pending (see Table 1). The extent of the mineralization and areas of high-grade gold in drilling are very encouraging. The mineralized system appears to have zonation of metals between gold and cobalt/nickel. Results for the last five holes are expected in the coming weeks.

Figure 1 provides a plan map of the drill hole collars and traces. Figures 2 to 4 are sections of the drill holes reported in this release.

Hole CH-22-06 was drilled to test the up-dip extent of sulphide breccia in hole CH-22-05A (111.45m of 1.35 g/t AuEq, see press release April 11th, 2022) and intersected 87.38 m of 0.97 g/t AuEq, 0.44 g/t gold (Au), 382 ppm cobalt (Co) and 152 ppm nickel (Ni).

The upper zone in CH-22-06 (previously released April 11th, 2022), intersected 37.1 m of 1.61 g/t AuEq, 1.26 g/t Au, 261 ppm Co and 78 ppm Ni; including 2.03 m of 7.44 g/t AuEq, 7.10 g/t Au, 241 ppm Co and 102 ppm Ni.

Hole CH-22-08 tested the eastern extent of sulphide breccia and returned lower gold values with higher more consistent cobalt and nickel values. The hole intersected 34.19 m of 0.57 g/t AuEq, 0.1 g/t Au, 247 ppm Co and 352 ppm Ni; and 32.84 m of 0.71 g/t AuEq, 0.30 g/t Au, 272 ppm Co and 179 ppm Ni. The fluctuation of gold, cobalt and nickel assays in the hole has indicated zonation of the mineralization useful for future exploration and delineation of the mineralized body.

Hole CH-22-13 was drilled to test the northwest area of the sulphide breccia and intersected 61.05 m of 1.17 g/t AuEq, 0.71 g/t Au, 288 ppm Co and 247 ppm Ni; including 21.25 m of 1.75 g/t AuEq, 1.31 g/t Au, 291 ppm Co and 185 ppm Ni; and including 12.25 m of 2.21 g/t AuEq, 1.79 g/t Au, 285 ppm Co, 170 ppm Ni. Core photos are provided in Figure 5.

Table 1. Summary of select assays intervals from Cobalt Hill

DDH From (m) To (m) Interval2(m) Au g/t Co ppm Ni ppm AuEq g/t CH-22-06 158.5 245.88 87.38 0.44 382 153 0.97 including 165.77 244.38 78.61 0.47 410 165 1.04 including 170.72 231.51 60.79 0.54 451 172 1.16 including 174.04 222.10 48.06 0.61 525 196 1.33 including 193.33 222.10 28.77 0.69 523 195 1.41 CH-22-08 8.10 42.29 34.19 0.10 247 352 0.57 and 59.19 61.73 2.54 0.08 832 1275 1.69 and 69.50 71.04 1.54 0.68 419 281 1.32 and 206.04 238.88 32.84 0.30 272 179 0.71 including 231.55 238.88 7.33 0.58 412 135 1.14 and 274.93 277.76 2.83 0.31 1283 209 1.94 CH-22-13 2.00 63.05 61.05 0.71 288 247 1.17 including 37.51 63.05 25.54 1.15 273 184 1.56 including 41.80 63.05 21.25 1.31 291 185 1.75 including 50.80 63.05 12.25 1.79 285 170 2.21 including 54.40 58.71 4.31 3.31 392 231 3.89 CH-22-07 218 286 68 Assays Pending CH-22-09A 0 73 73 Assays Pending CH-22-09A 162 336 174 Assays Pending CH-22-10 0 90 90 Assays Pending CH-22-11 0 69 69 Assays Pending CH-22-11 82 183 101 Assays Pending CH-22-12 0 58 58 Assays Pending CH-22-12 70 100 30 Assays Pending

Notes:

1AuEq calculated using April 5th, 2022, spot price of $1920 USD per oz Au, $82.00 USD per kg for Co and $33.31 USD per kg for Ni, and assuming metallurgical recovery of 90% for Co and Ni. Metallurgical characteristics are not yet known.

2Assay intervals were calculated using values of >0.1 g/t Au within <2.5-m interval.

Results are core lengths; true widths are not known.

Dorland Prospect

The Au-Co-Ni Dorland Prospect was acquired in late 2021 because of its similarities to Inventus’ Cobalt Hill target. A suite of samples have been collected from the area with assays ranging from 1,040 to 12,000 ppm Co, 0.04 to 0.77 g/t Au and 205 to 984 ppm Ni.

Geological mapping and prospecting are currently underway, including trenching and channel sampling of the mineralized occurrences (Figure 6). The extensive area of targeted alteration and sulphide breccia occurs over an area approximately 1.2 km north-south by 0.3 km east-west and presents an attractive exploration target for hydrothermal Au-Co-Ni mineralization.

Rathbun

In February, a 3D induced polarization (IP) survey was conducted over the Rathbun property. Survey results illustrate a series of targets occurring down dip along the Rathbun structure. Inventus is currently planning a follow-up program to investigate the anomalies.

Pardo

The 007 Zone bulk sampling program is advancing but has experienced delays reaching completion. The Pardo bulk sample was processed in February using gravity and flotation methods producing two concentrates. The gravity concentrate has been sold and is currently being processed by a smelter to produce refined gold. We have not yet reached a commercial agreement to smelt and refine the flotation concentrate but expect that will occur in June. Final reconciliation of the bulk sample will be possible shortly after shipping the flotation concentrate to the smelter. Inventus has learned from the current challenges and will be in a better position to conduct future bulk samples and deliver results more quickly in future.

Click here to view Figures 1 to 6: http://inventusmining.com/s/IVS_June_7_Figures.pdf

