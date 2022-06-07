Inventus Mining : Jun 7 - Inventus Drills 61.1 m of 1.17 g/t AuEq at Cobalt Hill

(TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") Hill target and an exploration update from its 100%-

TORONTO, ONTARIO (June 7, 2022) - Inventus Mining Corp. is pleased to announce assay results from drilling at the Cobalt owned Pardo and Sudbury 2.0 Projects near Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

Cobalt Hill drilling:

CH-22-06 intersected 87.38 m of 0.97 g/t gold equivalent AuEq 1 including 28.77 m of 1.41 g/t AuEq CH-22-13 intersected 61.05 m of 1.17 g/t AuEq including 12.25 m of 2.21 g/t AuEq

Surface exploration underway at the Dorland Prospect with grab samples up to 12,000 ppm (1.2%) Co and 984 ppm Ni

and Completion of the Rathbun 3D IP survey with several anomalies identified

Pardo bulk sample reconciliation progressing, grade estimation expected to be complete in Q3.

Cobalt Hill

At the Cobalt Hill gold-cobalt-nickel target, assays for holes CH-22-06, CH-22-08 and CH-22-13 are included in this update and assays for five holes remain pending (see Table 1). The extent of the mineralization and areas of high- grade gold in drilling are very encouraging. The mineralized system appears to have zonation of metals between gold and cobalt/nickel. Results for the last five holes are expected in the coming weeks.

Figure 1 provides a plan map of the drill hole collars and traces. Figures 2 to 4 are sections of the drill holes reported in this release.

Hole CH-22-06 was drilled to test the up-dip extent of sulphide breccia in hole CH-22-05A (111.45m of 1.35 g/t AuEq, see press release April 11th, 2022) and intersected 87.38 m of 0.97 g/t AuEq, 0.44 g/t gold (Au), 382 ppm cobalt (Co) and 152 ppm nickel (Ni).

The upper zone in CH-22-06 (previously released April 11th, 2022), intersected 37.1 m of 1.61 g/t AuEq, 1.26 g/t Au, 261 ppm Co and 78 ppm Ni; including 2.03 m of 7.44 g/t AuEq, 7.10 g/t Au, 241 ppm Co and 102 ppm Ni.

Hole CH-22-08 tested the eastern extent of sulphide breccia and returned lower gold values with higher more consistent cobalt and nickel values. The hole intersected 34.19 m of 0.57 g/t AuEq, 0.1 g/t Au, 247 ppm Co and 352 ppm Ni; and 32.84 m of 0.71 g/t AuEq, 0.30 g/t Au, 272 ppm Co and 179 ppm Ni. The fluctuation of gold, cobalt and nickel assays in the hole has indicated zonation of the mineralization useful for future exploration and delineation of the mineralized body.

Hole CH-22-13 was drilled to test the northwest area of the sulphide breccia and intersected 61.05 m of 1.17 g/t AuEq, 0.71 g/t Au, 288 ppm Co and 247 ppm Ni; including 21.25 m of 1.75 g/t AuEq, 1.31 g/t Au, 291 ppm Co and 185 ppm Ni; and including 12.25 m of 2.21 g/t AuEq, 1.79 g/t Au, 285 ppm Co, 170 ppm Ni. Core photos are provided in Figure 5.

1