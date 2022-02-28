Inventus Mining : Milling Complete

The milling of the bulk sample was complete on February 25th and the circuit is now being cleaned out. Assays have been sent to a third-party lab so the reconciliation process can begin. Final assays will take a little while - yes, we understand waiting for assays is a real drag. Below is a photo taken by Stefan on Feb 18th of a splash of colour panned from the gravity concentrate.
