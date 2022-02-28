Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Inventus Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVS   CA4612172003

INVENTUS MINING CORP.

(IVS)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto -  02/22 03:30:15 pm
0.14 CAD   -17.65%
05:46pINVENTUS MINING : Milling Complete
PU
02/14INVENTUS MINING : Bulk Sample Milling to Start Up Tomorrow (Feb 15th)
PU
02/08INVENTUS MINING : 4,070 Tonnes Delivered as of Feb 7
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inventus Mining : Milling Complete

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Milling Complete

The milling of the bulk sample was complete on February 25th and the circuit is now being cleaned out. Assays have been sent to a third-party lab so the reconciliation process can begin. Final assays will take a little while - yes, we understand waiting for assays is a real drag. Below is a photo taken by Stefan on Feb 18th of a splash of colour panned from the gravity concentrate.

Disclaimer

Inventus Mining Corp. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:42:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INVENTUS MINING CORP.
05:46pINVENTUS MINING : Milling Complete
PU
02/14INVENTUS MINING : Bulk Sample Milling to Start Up Tomorrow (Feb 15th)
PU
02/08INVENTUS MINING : 4,070 Tonnes Delivered as of Feb 7
PU
02/04INVENTUS MINING : Half Way There
PU
02/02Inventus Mining Corp. Drilling Update at Cobalt Hill
AQ
02/01Invesntus Mining Provides Exploration Update
MT
02/01INVENTUS MINING : Feb 1 - Drilling Update at Cobalt Hill
PU
02/01INVENTUS MINING : Drilling Update at Cobalt Hill
GL
02/01Inventus Mining Corp. to Provide an Exploration Update for its 100%-Owned Sudbury 2.0 a..
CI
01/21INVENTUS MINING : Pardo Bulk Sample On The Move
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,07 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net cash 2020 1,56 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 489x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,7 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart INVENTUS MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Inventus Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan M. Spears Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Hunter Independent Director
Nils F. Engelstad Independent Director
Richard H. Sutcliffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTUS MINING CORP.0.00%19
BHP GROUP LIMITED7.69%163 391
RIO TINTO PLC15.84%125 469
GLENCORE PLC17.12%77 071
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.84%60 766
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.14%38 810