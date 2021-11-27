Log in
    IVS   CA4612172003

INVENTUS MINING CORP.

(IVS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/26 05:00:00 pm
0.16 CAD   --.--%
Inventus Mining : Nov 26 - Funding and Project Update

11/27/2021 | 09:30am EST
NEWS RELEASE

TSX-V Trading Symbol: IVS

November 26, 2021

INVENTUS MINING: FUNDING AND PROJECT UPDATE

TORONTO, ONTARIO (Nov 26, 2021) - Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") wishes to announce that subsequent to the third quarter ended September 30th, 2021 (filed today on SEDAR), the Company has received cash proceeds of $372,000 from the exercise of warrants (at $0.17 per share) and sales of marketable securities.

Sudbury 2.0 Project

Next week, a 5,000-metre exploration drilling program is scheduled to begin at the Rathbun property and continue at the Cobalt Hill property in January 2022.

Pardo Project

Stockpiling of the previously announced 6,000-tonne bulk sample from the 007 Zone has started. The mineralized material is being prepared for shipment to the Redstone Mill in Timmins for processing.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Stefan Spears

Chairman and CEO

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: info@inventusmining.com

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 135 million common shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

Disclaimer

Inventus Mining Corp. published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 14:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
