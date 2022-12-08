Inventus Mining : Pardo Project - DEC 2022

PARDO GOLD PROJECT
December 2022
DEVELOPING A NEAR-TERM PALEOPLACER GOLD MINE IN NORTHERN ONTARIO
1
Leadership Team
Stefan Spears
Carmelo Marrelli
Wesley Whymark
Chairman and CEO
CFO
VP Exploration
Andrew Newbury
Corporate Secretary
Independent
Board of Directors
Glen Milne
Robert Miszczuk
Gary Nassif
Nils Engelstad
Dr. Richard H. Sutcliffe
Robert Scott Heatherington
2
Pardo Gold Project
Project Summary
Sudbury 2.0 Polymetallic
Gold Project 280 km²
Pardo Paleoplacer
Gold Project 180 km²
Sudbury Mining District
40 km
100% interest in 180 km² land package
Located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction 45 km east of Sudbury, Ontario
A large-scalegold system with widespread paleoplacer gold mineralization over a 13 km trend
Advanced gold project with near-termmining potential
Developing a maiden resource estimate that is targeting 16.8 million tonnes at 2 to 4 g/t gold for a resource of 1 million oz
3
Pardo Gold Project
Geology
Outcrop of Mineralized Conglomerate Reef
1 m
Paleoplacer gold mineralization hosted in conglomerates
Mineralized conglomerate "reefs" are flat lying and range from 1 to 4 metres thick
Gold mineralization occurs in the matrix with pyrite around the conglomerate clasts
Mineralized Reef Sample
176 g/t Gold
4
Advanced Exploration Project
Advanced exploration project with 511 drillholes, 2 bulk samples complete and permitted for an additional 45,000 tonnes of bulk sampling
Drilling has defined a 3 kilometre trend of near surface gold mineralization hosted in the conglomerate reef
Geological modelling of the drilled mineralized conglomerate reef has estimated 16.8 million tonnes
Currently bulk sampling is being used to reconcile drilled block model grades
5
