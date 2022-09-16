Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Inventus Mining Corp.
  News
  Summary
    IVS   CA4612172003

INVENTUS MINING CORP.

(IVS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:33 2022-09-16 pm EDT
0.0800 CAD   +23.08%
01:50pINVENTUS MINING : SUDBURY 2.0 Project - Sept 2022
PU
01:50pINVENTUS MINING : Pardo Project - Sept 2022
PU
08/29Inventus Mining Corp. Announces Resignation of Doug Hunter from Its Board of Directors
CI
Inventus Mining : Pardo Project - Sept 2022

09/16/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
PARDO GOLD PROJECT

SEPTEMBER 2022

DEVELOPING A NEAR-TERM PALEOPLACER GOLD MINE IN NORTHERN ONTARIO

1

Inventus Mining

Leadership Team

Stefan Spears

Carmelo Marrelli

Wesley Whymark

Chairman and CEO

CFO

VP Exploration

Winston Whymark

Andrew Newbury

Operations Manager

Corporate Secretary

Independent

Board of Directors

Robert Miszczuk

Gary Nassif

Nils Engelstad

Dr. Richard H. Sutcliffe

Robert Scott Heatherington

2

Pardo Gold Project

Project Summary

Sudbury 2.0 Polymetallic

Gold Project 280 km²

Pardo Paleoplacer

Gold Project 180 km²

Sudbury Mining District

40 km

100% interest in 180 km² land package

Located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction 45 km east of Sudbury, Ontario

A large-scalegold system with widespread paleoplacer gold mineralization over a 13 km trend

Advanced gold project with near-termmining potential

Developing a maiden resource estimate that is targeting 16.8 million tonnes at 2 to 4 g/t gold for a resource of 1 million oz

3

Pardo Gold Project

Geology

Outcrop of Mineralized Conglomerate Reef

1 m

Paleoplacer gold mineralization hosted in conglomerates

Mineralized conglomerate "reefs" are flat lying and range from 1 to 4 metres thick

Gold mineralization occurs in the matrix with pyrite around the conglomerate clasts

Mineralized Reef Sample

176 g/t Gold

4

Pardo Gold Project

Advanced Exploration Project

Advanced exploration project with 511 drillholes, 2 bulk samples complete and permitted for an additional 45,000 tonnes of bulk sampling

Drilling has defined a 3 kilometre trend of near surface gold mineralization hosted in the conglomerate reef

Geological modelling of the drilled mineralized conglomerate reef has estimated 16.8 million tonnes

Currently bulk sampling is being used to reconcile drilled block model grades

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inventus Mining Corp. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 17:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
