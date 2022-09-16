Inventus Mining : Pardo Project - Sept 2022

Pardo Gold Project

Advanced Exploration Project

Advanced exploration project with 511 drillholes, 2 bulk samples complete and permitted for an additional 45,000 tonnes of bulk sampling

Drilling has defined a 3 kilometre trend of near surface gold mineralization hosted in the conglomerate reef

Geological modelling of the drilled mineralized conglomerate reef has estimated 16.8 million tonnes

Currently bulk sampling is being used to reconcile drilled block model grades