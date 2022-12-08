Inventus Mining : SUDBURY 2.0 Project - DEC 2022

SUDBURY 2.0 PROJECT
December 2022
A MAJOR GOLD AND CRITICAL METALS DISCOVERY IN NORTHERN ONTARIO
1
Leadership Team
Stefan Spears
Carmelo Marrelli
Wesley Whymark
Chairman and CEO
CFO
VP Exploration
Andrew Newbury
Corporate Secretary
Independent
Board of Directors
Glen Milne
Robert Miszczuk
Gary Nassif
Nils Engelstad
Dr. Richard H. Sutcliffe
Robert Scott Heatherington
2
Sudbury 2.0 Project
The first large-scale mineral structure discovered in Sudbury since August 1883
100% interest in 280 km² land package
Sudbury 2.0 Project
Located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction
280 km²
Sudbury, Ontario
Large-scalesystem - iron oxide and alkali-
calcic alteration
Multiple occurrences of gold, cobalt, copper
and nickel mineralization (critical metals)
Sudbury Mining District
542 tonnes Co/year
63,370 tonnes Ni/year
40 km
3
Sudbury 2.0 Project
The Temagami Geophysical Anomaly
The Largest Unexplained
Anomaly In North America
Temagami Geophysical Anomaly
Laundry Lake
Break
The largest unexplained geophysical anomaly in North America
Magnetic, dense and conductive
Sudbury Basin
Ni-Cu-PGE Camp
Anomaly occurs below the "Laundry
Lake Break"
Likely a deep-seated intrusion and source of metalliferous fluids
4
The Laundry Lake Break & Gravity Cliff
Temagami
Geophysical
Gravity Anomaly
+30 km
Laundry
Lake Break
The western edge of the gravity high perfectly correlates with the Laundry Lake Break which sits above the Temagami Geophysical Anomaly
The Laundry Lake Break is the controlling structure for hydrothermal alteration, breccia and metalliferous fluid
Au-Cu-Co-Ni mineralization occurs throughout the structure
The Laundry Lake Break geological setting has all the right attributes to host major ore deposits
5
