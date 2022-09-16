Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Inventus Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVS   CA4612172003

INVENTUS MINING CORP.

(IVS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:33 2022-09-16 pm EDT
0.0800 CAD   +23.08%
01:50pINVENTUS MINING : SUDBURY 2.0 Project - Sept 2022
PU
01:50pINVENTUS MINING : Pardo Project - Sept 2022
PU
08/29Inventus Mining Corp. Announces Resignation of Doug Hunter from Its Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inventus Mining : SUDBURY 2.0 Project - Sept 2022

09/16/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUDBURY 2.0 PROJECT

SEPTEMBER 2022

A MAJOR GOLD AND CRITICAL METALS DISCOVERY IN NORTHERN ONTARIO

1

Leadership Team

Stefan Spears

Carmelo Marrelli

Wesley Whymark

Chairman and CEO

CFO

VP Exploration

Winston Whymark

Andrew Newbury

Operations Manager

Corporate Secretary

Independent

Board of Directors

Robert Miszczuk

Gary Nassif

Nils Engelstad

Dr. Richard H. Sutcliffe

Robert Scott Heatherington

2

Sudbury 2.0 Project

The first large-scale mineral structure discovered in Sudbury since August 1883

100% interest in 280 km² land package

Sudbury 2.0 Project

Located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction

280 km²

Sudbury, Ontario

Large-scalesystem - iron oxide and alkali-

calcic alteration

Multiple occurrences of gold, cobalt, copper

and nickel mineralization (critical metals)

Sudbury Mining District

542 tonnes Co/year

63,370 tonnes Ni/year

40 km

3

Sudbury 2.0 Project

The Temagami Geophysical Anomaly

The Largest Unexplained

Anomaly In North America

Temagami Geophysical Anomaly

Laundry Lake

Break

The largest unexplained geophysical anomaly in North America

Magnetic, dense and conductive

Sudbury Basin

Ni-Cu-PGE Camp

Anomaly occurs below the "Laundry

Lake Break"

Likely a deep-seated intrusion and source of metalliferous fluids

4

Sudbury 2.0 Project

The Laundry Lake Break & Gravity Cliff

Temagami

Geophysical

Gravity Anomaly

+30 km

Laundry

Lake Break

The western edge of the gravity high perfectly correlates with the Laundry Lake Break which sits above the Temagami Geophysical Anomaly

The Laundry Lake Break is the controlling structure for hydrothermal alteration, breccia and metalliferous fluid

Au-Cu-Co-Ni mineralization occurs throughout the structure

The Laundry Lake Break geological setting has all the right attributes to host major ore deposits

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inventus Mining Corp. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 17:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,16 M -3,14 M -3,14 M
Net cash 2021 0,62 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,15 M 6,89 M 6,89 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart INVENTUS MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Inventus Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan M. Spears Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Nils F. Engelstad Independent Director
Richard H. Sutcliffe Independent Director
Gary J. Nassif Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTUS MINING CORP.-61.76%7
BHP GROUP LIMITED18.05%131 818
RIO TINTO PLC-2.49%92 018
GLENCORE PLC33.88%74 439
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)66.88%42 909
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-6.65%39 281