    IVS   CA4612172003

INVENTUS MINING CORP.

(IVS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-08-23 am EDT
0.0800 CAD    0.00%
05:43pInventus Mining Terminates Private Placement
GL
08/09INVENTUS MINING : Flotation Concentrate Shipped
PU
07/14INVENTUS MINING : PARDO PALEOPLACER PROJECT July 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inventus Mining Terminates Private Placement

08/23/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) reports that it has terminated the previously announced non-brokered private placement of critical mineral flow-through (“FT”) and non-FT units of the Company, announced on June 23, 2022. Management is currently working on an alternative financing arrangement.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 140.6 million common shares outstanding.

Visit http://www.inventusmining.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Stefan Spears
Chairman and CEO
Inventus Mining Corp.
Tel: (647) 408-1849

E-mail: stefan@inventusmining.com

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, regulation services provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “if”, “yet”, “potential”, “undetermined”, “objective”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations.


Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,16 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,3 M 8,70 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan M. Spears Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Hunter Independent Director
Nils F. Engelstad Independent Director
Richard H. Sutcliffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INVENTUS MINING CORP.-52.94%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.01%143 829
RIO TINTO PLC0.98%97 536
GLENCORE PLC31.27%75 495
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)78.85%47 185
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-5.37%40 746