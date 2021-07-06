Log in
    IVS   CA4612172003

INVENTUS MINING CORP.

(IVS)
Inventus Mining : Exploration Underway at Inventus' High-Grade Palladium Property

07/06/2021 | 10:08am EDT
Exploration Underway at Inventus' High-Grade Palladium Property

In 2019 it was identified that the high-grade mineralization at the Rathbun Property is related to the same geology that formed the world-class Ni-Cu-PGE ore deposits around Sudbury. Since this discovery the property has lain dormant until it was acquired by Inventus in January of 2021. The Rathbun Property was mined in the 1890's where a historic shaft and rusty sulfide mineralization is located on the shore of Rathbun Lake. Sampling of the semi-massive sulfide mineralization around the shaft by Inventus returned values up to 22% copper, 62 g/t palladium, 18 g/t platinum, 7 g/t gold and 0.5% nickel.

A review of the historic exploration on the property has provided clues as to where the Sudbury offset structure many continue. Inventus is currently conducting surface trenching in these key areas in preparation for drilling.

Bedrock trenching and washing at the Rathbun Property

Excavator trenching bedrock at the Rathbun Property

Disclaimer

Inventus Mining Corp. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
