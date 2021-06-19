Inventus Mining : Pardo Mini Bulk Sampling Update
Pardo Mini Bulk Sampling Update
Inventus' mini bulk sampling program is well underway with the first batch of test sampling being delivered for crushing and assay.
Drilled 1x1 cubic metre test pit.
Mini excavator extracting and loading the sample.
Samples being loaded on truck for shipment to crushing facility.
Samples being offloaded at crushing facility.
