  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Inventus Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IVS   CA4612172003

INVENTUS MINING CORP.

(IVS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 06/15 09:43:24 am
0.185 CAD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inventus Mining : Pardo Mini Bulk Sampling Update

06/19/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
Pardo Mini Bulk Sampling Update

Inventus' mini bulk sampling program is well underway with the first batch of test sampling being delivered for crushing and assay.

Drilled 1x1 cubic metre test pit.

Mini excavator extracting and loading the sample. ' data-lightbox-theme='dark'> View fullsize

Mini excavator extracting and loading the sample.

Samples being loaded on truck for shipment to crushing facility.' data-lightbox-theme='dark'> View fullsize

Samples being loaded on truck for shipment to crushing facility.

Samples being offloaded at crushing facility.' data-lightbox-theme='dark'> View fullsize

Samples being offloaded at crushing facility.

Disclaimer

Inventus Mining Corp. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 16:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INVENTUS MINING CORP.
12:09pINVENTUS MINING  : Pardo Mini Bulk Sampling Update
PU
06/15INVENTUS MINING  : 2021 AGM Presentation
PU
06/08INVENTUS MINING : 2021 Exploration Program at Pardo and Sudbury 2.0
AQ
06/08INVENTUS MINING  : Jun 8 - 2021 Exploration Program at Pardo and Sudbury 2.0
PU
05/07INVENTUS MINING  : Appoints VP Exploration and Grants Stock Options
AQ
05/06INVENTUS MINING  : Appoints VP Exploration and Grants Stock Options
AQ
04/09INVENTUS MINING  : Drills 4.4 gt Gold and 0.09% Cobalt Over 7 Metres at Cobalt H..
AQ
04/08INVENTUS MINING  : up 6% as Presents Assay Results From Cobalt Hill Drilling Pro..
MT
04/08Inventus Drills 4.4 g/t Gold and 0.09% Cobalt Over 7 Metres at Cobalt Hill
GL
03/23Inventus Mining Receives Approval for Pardo Bulk Sample
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,07 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net cash 2020 1,56 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 489x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,6 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan M. Spears Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Hunter Independent Director
Mark Hall Independent Director
Nils F. Engelstad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVENTUS MINING CORP.-38.33%20
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION13.57%27 754
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-2.92%8 283
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-6.41%5 973
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-0.41%5 586
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-13.23%4 007