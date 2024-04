Inverfal Peru SAA, formerly Inverfal Peru SA, is a Peru-based public company which engages in the Investment Banking and Investment Services Industry Group. The Company's main activity consists of making investments in fixed or variable income securities, as well as in movable and immovable property and those other activities determined within the framework of the laws in force in Peru. The Company was created with the purpose of being the holding company for the retail, financial, insurance broker and other services business lines, in the process of reorganizing the Falabella Peru Group. Inversora Falken SA of Uruguay is a majority shareholder of the Company. Inversiones Inverfal Peru SpA has partial percentage of the Company's shares.