INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Change of Auditor

In its 2023 Half Year Report, Invesco Asia Trust (the "Company") advised that it would be conducting an audit tender process in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2025.

Following the conclusion of a competitive tender process overseen by the Company's Audit Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") as the Company's auditors for the financial year ending 30 April 2025. EYs appointment will be recommended to shareholders for approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Further details of the audit tender process and evaluation criteria will be included in our 2024 Annual Report and Accounts.

8 April 2024