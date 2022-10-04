Advanced search
    IAT   GB0004535307

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

(IAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:02 2022-10-04 am EDT
322.00 GBX   +1.26%
08:49aInvesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05:57aInvesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
09/16Invesco raises $5.4 billion in China investments in first half; flags economic risks
RE
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/04/2022 | 08:49am EDT
Legal Entity Identifier:  549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 30 September 2022, Myriam Madden acquired 1,500 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.18998 per share.  

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Myriam Madden
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3  Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
a) Name  Invesco Asia Trust plc
b) LEI 549300YM9USHRKIET173
4 Details of the transaction(s)

          Transaction summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
2022-09-30 Ordinary shares of 10p each GB0004535307 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP – British Pounds
Nature of Transaction:
Purchase of Shares		 Price Volume Total
3.19 1,500 4784.97
Aggregated 3.19 1,500 4784.97

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

4 October 2022


