Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 30 September 2022, Myriam Madden acquired 1,500 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.18998 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
|1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Myriam Madden
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
| Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
|a)
|Name
| Invesco Asia Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300YM9USHRKIET173
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|
Transaction summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|2022-09-30
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
|GB0004535307
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|GBP – British Pounds
|Nature of Transaction:
Purchase of Shares
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|3.19
|1,500
|4784.97
|Aggregated
|3.19
|1,500
|4784.97
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
020 7543 3591
4 October 2022