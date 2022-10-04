Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: First Interim Dividend

As per the dividend enhancement policy announced by the Company in August 2020, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a first interim dividend of 7.20p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2023.

The dividend represents 2% of the Company’s NAV on the last business day of September 2022 and will be paid on 24 November 2022 to shareholders on the register on 4 November 2022. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 3 November 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

4 October 2022