    IAT   GB0004535307

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

(IAT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:08 2022-10-04 am EDT
322.00 GBX   +1.26%
05:57aInvesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
09/16Invesco raises $5.4 billion in China investments in first half; flags economic risks
RE
09/15Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

10/04/2022 | 05:57am EDT
Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE:     First Interim Dividend

As per the dividend enhancement policy announced by the Company in August 2020, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a first interim dividend of 7.20p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2023.

The dividend represents 2% of the Company’s NAV on the last business day of September 2022 and will be paid on 24 November 2022 to shareholders on the register on 4 November 2022. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 3 November 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

4 October 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
