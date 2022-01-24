Log in
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Portfolio Management Arrangement

01/24/2022 | 02:02am EST
Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: Portfolio Management Arrangement

The Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Fiona Yang to the role of co-manager of the trust alongside Ian Hargreaves, with immediate effect.

Fiona joined Invesco in August 2017 and manages Invesco’s Asian Equity Income Fund. As a member of the Henley-based Asian & Emerging Market Equities team, she covers the entire Asia ex-Japan region with particular expertise in China’s equity markets. She started her career with Goldman Sachs in July 2012, initially within their graduate programme, before becoming a member of their Asian Equity sales team, where she was a China product specialist. Fiona will relocate to Invesco’s Singapore office in February.  

Neil Rogan, the Chairman, commented: “We are delighted with the appointment of Fiona as co-manager of the Invesco Asia Trust (IAT). She brings a wealth of stock and sector knowledge covering the wider Asia ex-Japan region with a focus on China H and A share markets. Working alongside Ian Hargreaves, Fiona will be responsible for portfolio construction, engaging with shareholders and attracting investment.” 

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

24 January 2022

Contact:

Will Ellis, Invesco   Tel: 07884 235055


© PRNewswire 2022
