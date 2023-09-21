Legal Entity Identifier:  549300YM9USHRKIET173

 

Invesco Asia Trust plc

 

HEADLINE:  Annual General Meeting Results

 

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 21 September 2023, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:

 

Ordinary Business

 

Ordinary Resolutions

 

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2023.

2. To approve Company’s Dividend Payment Policy.

3. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy.

4. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.

5. To re-elect Neil Rogan as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Vanessa Donegan as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Myriam Madden as a Director of the Company.

8. To re-elect Sonya Rogerson as a Director of the Company.

9. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor to the Company.

10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

 

Special Business

 

Ordinary Resolution

 

11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

 

Special Resolutions

 

12.To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.

13. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company’s issued ordinary shares.

14. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

 

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered for resolutions 1 to 14 is shown below.

 

Resolution

Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

Ordinary Resolutions

 

 

 

 

1

39,586,468

99.99

24

0.01

450

2

39,585,782

99.99

710

0.01

450

3

39,500,512

99.81

73,786

0.19

12,644

4

39,514,228

99.84

61,670

0.16

11,044

5

39,538,929

99.96

14,547

0.04

33,466

6

39,547,956

99.99

5,520

0.01

33,466

7

39,547,652

99.99

5,824

0.01

33,466

8

39,542,956

99.97

10,520

0.03

33,466

9

39,545,044

99.91

34,178

0.09

7,720

10

39,560,796

99.94

25,314

0.06

832

11

39,538,604

99.88

46,732

0.12

1,606

Special Resolutions

 

 

 

 

12

39,506,025

99.83

69,007

0.17

11,910

13

38,379,635

96.95

1,206,016

3.05

1,291

14

39,458,217

99.70

118,298

0.30

10,427

 

The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 8,146,594 shares are held in Treasury.  These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 66,853,287. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 59% of the Company’s issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company’s website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 

Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
 

21 September 2023

 

 