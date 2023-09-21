Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 21 September 2023, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2023.

2. To approve Company’s Dividend Payment Policy.

3. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy.

4. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.

5. To re-elect Neil Rogan as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Vanessa Donegan as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Myriam Madden as a Director of the Company.

8. To re-elect Sonya Rogerson as a Director of the Company.

9. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor to the Company.

10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

Special Resolutions

12.To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.

13. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company’s issued ordinary shares.

14. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered for resolutions 1 to 14 is shown below.

Resolution Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1 39,586,468 99.99 24 0.01 450 2 39,585,782 99.99 710 0.01 450 3 39,500,512 99.81 73,786 0.19 12,644 4 39,514,228 99.84 61,670 0.16 11,044 5 39,538,929 99.96 14,547 0.04 33,466 6 39,547,956 99.99 5,520 0.01 33,466 7 39,547,652 99.99 5,824 0.01 33,466 8 39,542,956 99.97 10,520 0.03 33,466 9 39,545,044 99.91 34,178 0.09 7,720 10 39,560,796 99.94 25,314 0.06 832 11 39,538,604 99.88 46,732 0.12 1,606 Special Resolutions 12 39,506,025 99.83 69,007 0.17 11,910 13 38,379,635 96.95 1,206,016 3.05 1,291 14 39,458,217 99.70 118,298 0.30 10,427

The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 8,146,594 shares are held in Treasury. These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 66,853,287. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 59% of the Company’s issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company’s website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited



21 September 2023