Invesco Asia Trust plc

 

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

 

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 23 February 2024, it repurchased  150,000 ordinary shares of 10p each (‘ordinary shares’) at a price of 302p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

 

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,296,594.

 

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 8,296,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 66,703,287.  

 

 

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

 

23 February 2024

 

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173