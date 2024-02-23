Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 23 February 2024, it repurchased 150,000 ordinary shares of 10p each (‘ordinary shares’) at a price of 302p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,296,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 8,296,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 66,703,287.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

23 February 2024

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173