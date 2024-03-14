LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 14 March 2024, it repurchased 40,000 ordinary shares of 10p each (`ordinary shares') at a price of 312p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.
The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,616,594.
The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 8,616,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 66,383,287.
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Trust plc
Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com
Will Ellis
Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco
Email: will.ellis@invesco.com
