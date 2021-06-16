Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund : Advisers Announces Investment Policy Change for Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc. (the "Adviser"), a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: VTA) (the "Fund") recently approved changes to the Fund's investment policy effective on or about June 16, 2021. These changes will permit the Fund to invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities without restriction on the types of equity securities that may be purchased.

Accordingly, the Fund's investment policy regarding its ability to invest in equities is revised to reflect that the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities (including common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, warrants, and securities convertible into common stock). Under the prior investment policy, the Fund's investment in equity securities was limited to equity securities obtained through debt restructurings or bankruptcy proceedings.

In connection with the investment policy change above, the Fund will be subject to the following risks:

Common Stock and Other Equity Investments. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, rights, warrants and certain securities that are convertible into common stock. Stocks and other equity securities fluctuate in price in response to changes to equity markets in general and those fluctuations may affect the value of the Fund's portfolio. Stock markets may experience significant short-term volatility and may fall or rise sharply at times. Adverse events in any part of the equity or fixed-income markets may have unexpected negative effects on other market segments. Different stock markets may behave differently from each other. A variety of factors, including, but not limited to, poor earnings reports, loss of customers, litigation, unfavorable performance and changes in government regulations, can negatively affect the price of a particular company's stock. To the extent that securities of a particular type are emphasized (for example foreign stocks, stocks of small- or mid-cap companies, growth or value stocks, or stocks of companies in a particular industry) their share values may fluctuate more in response to events affecting the market for that type of security. Common stock represents an ownership interest in a company.

Preferred stock has a set dividend rate and ranks ahead of common stocks and behind debt securities in claims for dividends and for assets of the issuer in a liquidation or bankruptcy. The fixed dividend rate of preferred stocks may cause their prices to behave more like those of debt securities. If prevailing interest rates rise, the fixed dividend on preferred stock may be less attractive, which may cause the price of preferred stock to decline.

Warrants are options to purchase equity securities at specific prices that are valid for a specific period of time. Their prices do not necessarily move parallel to the prices of the underlying securities and can be more volatile than the price of the underlying securities. If the market price of the underlying security does not exceed the exercise price during the life of the warrant, the warrant will expire worthless and any amount paid for the warrant will be lost. The market for warrants may be very limited and it may be difficult to sell a warrant promptly at an acceptable price. Rights are similar to warrants, but normally have a short duration and are distributed directly by the issuer to its shareholders. Rights and warrants have no voting rights, receive no dividends and have no rights with respect to the assets of the issuer.

Convertible securities can be converted into or exchanged for a set amount of common stock of an issuer within a particular period of time at a specified price or according to a price formula. Convertible debt securities pay interest and convertible preferred stocks pay dividends until they mature or are converted, exchanged or redeemed. Some convertible debt securities may be considered "equity equivalents" because of the feature that makes them convertible into common stock. The conversion feature of convertible securities generally causes the market value of convertible securities to rise and fall when the value of the underlying common stock rises and falls. Convertible securities may provide more income than common stock but they generally provide less income than comparable non-convertible debt securities. Most convertible securities will vary, to some extent, with changes in the price of the underlying common stock and are therefore subject to the risks of that stock. In addition, convertible securities may be subject to the risk that the issuer will not be able to pay interest or dividends when due, and their market value may change based on changes in the issuer's credit rating or the market's perception of the issuer's creditworthiness. Some convertible preferred stocks have a mandatory conversion feature or a call feature that allows the issuer to redeem the stock on or prior to a mandatory conversion date. Those features could diminish the potential for capital appreciation on the investment.

Warrants, Equity Securities and Junior Debt Securities of the Borrower. Warrants, equity securities and junior debt securities have a subordinate claim on a Borrower's assets as compared with Senior Loans. As a result, the values of warrants, equity securities and junior debt securities generally are more dependent on the financial condition of the Borrower and less dependent on fluctuations in interest rates than are the values of many debt securities. The values of warrants, equity securities and junior debt securities may be more volatile than those of Senior Loans and thus may increase the volatility of the Fund's net asset value. Additionally, warrants may be significantly less valuable on their relevant expiration date resulting in a loss of money or they may expire worthless resulting in a total loss of the investment. Warrants may also be postponed or terminated early resulting in a partial or total loss of the investment. Warrants may also be illiquid.

The Adviser believes that by implementing these changes, the Adviser will be better able to manage the Fund's portfolio in the best interests of its shareholders and to meet the Fund's investment objective. The Fund is not changing its investment objective, which is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

A discussion of the Fund's investment strategies and associated risks will be included in the Fund's next annual report to shareholders.

