Invesco Enhanced Income Limited    IPE   GB00B05NYM32

INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

(IPE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/21 04:58:49 am
70.46 GBX   +0.09%
Invesco Enhanced Income : Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update

12/21/2020 | 06:27am EST
HEADLINE:               Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 30 September 2020 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts

Please note that the above link will take you to a directory of the investment companies managed by Invesco.  You will need to select the relevant company on this directory in order to access its portfolio data.

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary

21 December 2020


