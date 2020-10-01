Log in
INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

(IPE)
10/01 03:20:09 am
64.4895 GBX   +0.06%
Invesco Enhanced Income : Statement re Inside Information

10/01/2020 | 03:42am EDT

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE:     Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Hilary Jones
for and on behalf of
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Ltd
Company Secretary

1 October 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
