Invesco Enhanced Income : Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Hilary Jones

for and on behalf of

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Ltd

Company Secretary

1 October 2020