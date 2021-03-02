Log in
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited    IPE   GB00B05NYM32

INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

(IPE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/02 04:37:46 am
74.4142 GBX   +2.78%
04:30aINVESCO ENHANCED INCOME  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/01INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME  : Proposed Merger with City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd
PR
02/26INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME  : Dividend Declaration
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Enhanced Income : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/02/2021 | 04:30am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name  CLIVE SPEARS
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED
b) LEI S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P EACH



GB00B05NYM32
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE VIA DRIP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.71 1235
d) Aggregated information
 		 AS PER ABOVE SINGLE TRANSACTION
e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-02
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2021
