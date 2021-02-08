Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Invesco Income Growth Trust plc    IVI   GB0003585725

INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST PLC

(IVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Income Growth Trust : Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Update re combination with IVI

02/08/2021 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (“IVP”)
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Update re combination with Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (“IVI”)

In the announcement made on 1 December 2020 in respect of the proposed combination of IVI with the UK Equity share class of IVP (the "Transaction"), it was proposed that Ciaran Mallon, the current portfolio manager of IVI would be appointed to manage IVP’s UK Equity Portfolio (“IVPU”) following completion of the Transaction.

However, subsequent to the announcement, the Boards of IVP and IVI invited Invesco to consider the appointment of James Goldstone, the manager of IVPU, alongside Ciaran Mallon as joint managers of the enlarged UK Equity portfolio. Ciaran and James are the joint managers of Invesco’s largest UK Equity UCITS funds, having been appointed in May 2020, and have started to build an encouraging performance record.

Accordingly Invesco presented a joint manager proposition for the enlarged IVPU portfolio to the combined Boards of IVP and IVI. After due consideration and discussion, it was agreed that Ciaran and James be confirmed as joint managers of IVPU upon completion of the Transaction. Both Boards believe that the two managers’ combined and complementary skills, with a disciplined investment process, can deliver attractive returns for shareholders. 

The substantial UCITS funds, where the managers’ stock selection has been limited to larger, more liquid investments, have outperformed their benchmark since Ciaran and James were appointed. The smaller IVPU portfolio, held in an investment trust, will give the managers freedom to invest across the size and liquidity spectrum and to offer the prospect of a genuine ‘best ideas’ portfolio, clearly distinguished from their open-ended funds.

A circular and prospectus relating to the Transaction will be posted to shareholders in due course.

5 February 2021

Enquiries:

Invesco Asset Management Limited          +44 (0) 20 3753 1000
Angus Pottinger
Will Ellis          

Investec Bank plc                                         +44 (0) 20 7597 4000
David Yovichic
Tom Skinner
Denis Flanagan


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST PLC
02/07INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Update re combination..
PR
01/28INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/20INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
01/11INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : s) in Company
PR
2020INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2020INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
2020INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Statement re Proposed Combination with IP Select
PR
2020INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
2020INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ