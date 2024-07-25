AVANTA Residential (the “Company’), a private real estate firm focused exclusively on the Build-To-Rent (BTR) industry, announced a new preferred equity investment program designed to meet the capital needs of today’s BTR sponsors, investors, and borrowers.

Through its preferred equity investment program, AVANTA is looking to partner with qualified sponsors to finance ground-up developments, acquisitions, and recapitalizations.

“The elevated interest rate environment coupled with changes in both debt and equity capital markets have created a need for high leverage preferred equity in the BTR space. Despite these challenges, certain sponsors continue to identify viable investment opportunities and AVANTA is prepared to help capitalize, or recapitalize, those opportunities,” said Peter Spier, president of AVANTA.

“When you partner with AVANTA, you also gain access to the deep capabilities and experience of Hunt and Invesco Real Estate, two of the largest, most successful real estate companies in the world. Our capital and experience can support your success,” concluded Spier.

As a dedicated BTR development and investment company, AVANTA has a unique vantage point to understand the challenges and opportunities of each project that pure financial investors may not have. AVANTA’s diversified team has significant experience in development, acquisitions, asset management, property management, and construction. The team understands each project is unique and in a different stage, and AVANTA has the skill set and the capital to support sponsors to create successful outcomes.

About AVANTA

AVANTA Residential is a private real estate investment company focused exclusively on the Build-To-Rent (BTR) industry. The Company develops, acquires and invests in BTR communities across the United States. In addition, AVANTA invests in third-party BTR projects and has the flexibility to structure investments with common equity, preferred equity, and other joint venture solutions with qualified sponsors and well-conceived projects.

AVANTA was created from the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company responsible for completing more than $8.5 billion in real estate development and more than 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 52,000 of which are still owned and operated today. In 2021, Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, acquired a majority interest in AVANTA. For more information, please visit www.avantaresidential.com.

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global real estate investment management business with $86.7 billion in real estate assets under management, 614 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia (as of December 31, 2023). Invesco Real Estate was established in 1983 and today invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; http://www.invesco.com/realestate.

